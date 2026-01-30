Rumor of ICE Activity at Peachtree City Starbucks Debunked

A photo circulating on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Reddit sparked concern this week after being captioned, “ICE at Starbucks taking two Hispanic women with an infant . . . in Peachtree City.”

The Citizen, after being notified by a concerned resident, contacted local law enforcement and the Peachtree City mayor’s office to verify the claim.

Lt. Chris Hyatt of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office dismissed the claim, referring to it as “ludicrous rumors,” and said the interaction was likely connected to an ongoing investigation related to a homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning nearby.

Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard initially wrote that “The night before last there was a stabbing murder at the Shiloh Trailer Park. It appears that the photo might be a sheriff deputy asking for info about the murder.”

Later, Learnard confirmed via text message, “The suspect was a Hispanic male, so the sheriff was questioning two women outside the east side Starbucks. No ICE.”

Authorities confirmed there was no Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity involved.