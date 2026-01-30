Rumor of ICE Activity at Peachtree City Starbucks Debunked

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 1306 | Comments 0

Rumor of ICE Activity at Peachtree City Starbucks Debunked

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 1306 | Comments 0

A photo circulating on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Reddit sparked concern this week after being captioned, “ICE at Starbucks taking two Hispanic women with an infant . . . in Peachtree City.”

The Citizen, after being notified by a concerned resident, contacted local law enforcement and the Peachtree City mayor’s office to verify the claim.

Lt. Chris Hyatt of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office dismissed the claim, referring to it as “ludicrous rumors,” and said the interaction was likely connected to an ongoing investigation related to a homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning nearby.

Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard initially wrote that “The night before last there was a stabbing murder at the Shiloh Trailer Park. It appears that the photo might be a sheriff deputy asking for info about the murder.”

Later, Learnard confirmed via text message, “The suspect was a Hispanic male, so the sheriff was questioning two women outside the east side Starbucks. No ICE.”

Authorities confirmed there was no Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity involved.

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Crime

By Ellie White-Stevens January 30, 2026

Barefoot Suspect Tracked by K9 After Fatal Fayet...
Barefoot Suspect Tracked by K9 After Fatal Fayet...

Crime

By Ellie White-Stevens October 29, 2025

Peachtree City Man Charged with 49 Counts of Chi...
Peachtree City Man Charged with 49 Counts of Chi...

Crime

By Ellie White-Stevens October 4, 2025

Police Arrest Suspects in ATM and Liquor Store B...
Police Arrest Suspects in ATM and Liquor Store B...

Crime

By Sonja Sutcavage July 21, 2025

Peachtree City “porch pirate” caught enlisting a...
Peachtree City “porch pirate” caught enlisting a...

Headlines

By The Citizen April 9, 2025

Traffic Notification – Hwy 54 and Line Creek
Traffic Notification – Hwy 54 and Line Creek

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top