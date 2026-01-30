Epps to Represent Denomination at North American Conference

Bishop David Epps, Sharpsburg, will represent Archbishop Charles W. Jones, the North American bishops, and The Charismatic Episcopal Church of North America (CEC-NA) at the annual conference of the Pentecostal/Charismatic of North America (PCCNA) in Washington, D. C. February 19-10, 2026. The Primate’s Council (House of Bishops) decided in October 2025 to make application as a member denomination at their Fall meeting in New York. The application was accepted and the CEC-NA will be recognized as a full member at the PCCNA annual conference.

For several years, the CEC-NA has been in fruitful discussion and dialogue with several denominations regarding fellowship, cooperation, and relationship with among those being approximately six Anglican jurisdictions. The decision by the Primate’s Council is a deliberate decision to also be in fellowship and communication with those who are part of the Pentecostal and/or charismatic stream of the Church.

Sources cite that there are between 85-110 million Anglican/Episcopal members in the world while Pentecostals and charismatics (many of whom are within mainline denominations) number nearly 500 million people globally with some 90 million of these in North America. There are almost fifty denominations and ministries who are PCCNA members, including the Assemblies of God, the Church of God in Christ, the Foursquare Church, the United Evangelical Churches, The King’s University, Oral Roberts University, the Wesleyan Holiness Connection, the Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church, the Church of God, and many more. The PCCNA is not a denomination but is a fellowship of denominations and ministries whose mission, “is to provide a framework for fellowship, dialogue, and cooperation between the various Pentecostal and Charismatic denominations, churches, and ministries in North America that agree with the purposes and goals of the organization. Since these churches and fellowships share a common history of Holy Spirit renewal and an overriding goal of evangelizing the world, they wish to join in a common witness to the outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon all flesh in the last days.” Membership in the PCCNA does not indicate in any sense a “merging” with any other church communion. This decision reflects the mission of the CEC-NA as indicated in the denomination’s founding principles and documents. Bishop Epps will also represent the Cathedral of Christ the King , Sharpsburg, which will also be received as a member. He is the Rector Emeritus of the Cathedral of Christ the King, the Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of the Mid-South, and the current Auxiliary Bishop to the Primate of North America.