The Countdown To Disney

We’re taking the kids to Disney in a few weeks and the countdown has begun—measuring time in bedtime negotiations. “Ten more sleeps?”

I’m slowly realizing that the actual itinerary isn’t rides or restaurants, because it’s the tiny moments between them. The ones we’re having right now. Packing lists get longer: ponchos, shampoo, portable chargers… and then the invisible stuff: patience, curiosity, room to be surprised.

And I used to plan trips like a spreadsheet, with color-coded days and 15-minute blocks, all to “maximize the magic.” This year, I’m trying something different. Not “We will do every headliner,” but “We’ll be present for the little things.” That feels like the difference between chasing a perfect day and actually living one.

Because if there’s anything I’ve learned building a business (and a family), it’s that the heart of a great experience is the human on the other side. A wave from the Mickey Mouse cast member who spots a shy kid. A complete stranger offering to snap a family photo so everyone’s in the frame. These small gestures are what we remember. That’s true on Main Street, U.S.A., and it’s true on our own Main Streets back home. The real intention of a place—of a business, of a community—lives in those everyday interactions.

So yes, I know the temptation to optimize everything until there’s no room left for surprise. But life resists over-optimization. The best moments don’t always look good on a schedule. They show up when we loosen our grip and let a day breathe.

As a parent, that means saying yes to riding the PeopleMover twice because the breeze is perfect. As a neighbor and business owner, it means walking across the street to say hello instead of firing off another email. In both places, simple presence beats perfect planning.

So here’s what I’m reminding myself as the countdown slips from weeks to days:

Make eye contact, say “thank you,” and mean it. Magic is a two-way street. Space is where wonder sneaks in. Notice the helpers. They’re the quiet glue of every good story. Bring the feeling home. If Disney is about delight, what’s our neighborhood’s superpower? How do we create that for each other on an ordinary Tuesday?

I don’t know exactly how our trip will go—someone will get tired, something will get rained out, and we’ll laugh about it later. That uncertainty used to make me anxious. Lately, it feels like permission. We take the next right step and trust we’ll recognize the turn when we get there.

And if we can carry a little of that “park day” attention into our everyday lives, our community will feel a bit more like a place where everyone gets their picture in the frame. And that—more than any fireworks finale—is the kind of magic that lasts.

This kind of reflection is what I explore each week in Fresh Look Friday—ideas about business, community, and showing up with intention. If that resonates, you can subscribe here: http://jasonhunterdesign.com/fresh-look-friday/