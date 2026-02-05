Curiosity and Finding “Just Right”

With the cold snap in the air lately, let’s be honest: of the three bowls on the table, this week isn’t the “too hot” one. It’s been the “coldest bowl” kind of week, which makes “just right” feel extra inviting.

In Goldilocks and the Three Bears, a curious girl slips into an empty cottage while the three bears are out. She doesn’t just peek in, but she samples their world: a taste from each bowl, a turn in each chair, a test of every bed, comparing as she goes. After finally dozing off in the little bed, she wakes to three surprised bears and bolts for the door.

That’s the moment the story pivots from adventure to lesson.

I am a firm believer that curiosity matters. Try a thing, listen to what it tells you, try again. The first choice can be wrong, the second wrong, and then the third, maybe it’s “just right.” We do it in kitchens, classrooms, and teams: tweak the recipe, revise the message, adjust the plan.

Still, Goldilocks shouldn’t have barged in. Curiosity doesn’t necessarily cancel respect. The version of this story I want my kids to remember holds both truths at once: explore bravely, and remember whose bowls and chairs you’re using. Knock first. Ask before you try. Clean up if you make a mess. Then keep learning. Curiosity paired with respect is how trust grows.

Scientists talk about “Goldilocks” conditions, neither too hot nor too cold, because life grows where the ecosystem is balanced. Our lives aren’t so different. On cold weeks and hot ones, we’re hunting for settings that suit what we need: keep expanding your curiosity without raiding someone else’s pantry. Test and tinker with tools and ideas (so you don’t have to sprint out of the cabin).

Which brings the lesson back to our own tables. It’s cold. Yes, a warm bowl sounds great! But the point isn’t the temperature. It’s a habit. Stay curious long enough to reach the version that works and be kind enough to leave the cottage better than you found it.

Bring Curiosity. We’ll Brew the Coffee.

If you want a place to practice that balance of curiosity with respect, swing by The Nexus. It’s a coworking, thinking, and doing space for business owners and creators where you can test ideas and get focused and inspired. Bring your team or just a notebook. Find your own “just right.”

The Nexus at Trilith Studios – 461 Sandy Creek Rd, Suite 4109, Fayetteville, GA

Open Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 AM