Share this Post
The Places That Feel Like Home

Jason Bass
We’ve been at Disney this week, watching our 3-year-old see the magic of Cars come to life, standing in Radiator Springs with eyes wide like he’s actually stepped into the movie.

The colors feel brighter and the details feel real. Even the signs, sounds, the way everything comes together—feel like part of a story he already loves.

That’s the thing about magic: it’s not just what you see. It’s what you feel when something familiar becomes a memory.

Soon we’ll head back home, back to routines, calendars, and the pace of life. And as much as we love a big trip, we’re bringing something back with us: the reminder that a little magic goes a long way, especially on the ordinary days.

Because we all have our own “Radiator Springs” back home. The places that make you feel grounded. The places that feel like you knew them all along.

The restaurant where the server already knows what you’re going to order.
The hardware store with, fortunately, the most knowledgeable cashier in the world.
The park down the street where your kids play and time slows down for a minute.

That’s the everyday magic. The kind you share without thinking, and the kind you soak up when you need it most.

So this week, wherever you are, take a second to notice it. Share the magic. Leave the magic.

And let it refill you, too.

Jason Bass is the CTO of TheCitizen.com, a community-focused entrepreneur, and founder of Jason Hunter Design. With a passion for fostering creativity and connection, Jason drives initiatives like Night Market and 1 Million Cups, enriching local culture and supporting entrepreneurs.

