The Threads That Hold Us Together

Sometimes a connection is obvious. There’s shared history, shared space, shared language. But most of the time it’s more subtle. It’s a song that pulls you into a memory you didn’t know you still had, or a moment where you realize someone else carries the same feeling as you, with a look that says “same.”

That’s why art works. You’re not just looking at a piece, but you’re meeting a feeling. A color that can pull something out of you. Texture that can take you back to a place. A story that resonates with you before you can even understand why.

Next Thursday, March 12, 2026, our art show at The Nexus is happening.

The theme: Common Threads.

This show explores the unseen connections that tie us together through: Color, Texture, Memory, and Meaning. Featuring artists working across mediums, Common Threads is designed to make you slow down, look closer, and notice what connects us beneath the surface.

Not just “What am I seeing?”

But: “Why am I feeling this?”

That’s what I love about art. It’s my favorite kind of bridge, taking something personal and making it shared. And the reaction comes fast—mind, body, or both—and that reaction becomes the conversation in the room. Maybe, that’s the thread.

Join Us at The Nexus for Common Threads

Thursday – March 12, 2026 | 5–8 PM

Tickets – $25 per person

Available at https://thenexus.community/events/common-threads/

The Nexus is an open, creative workspace and community built for connection and collaboration. It is an intellectual safe place where people gather to inspire, share, and grow.