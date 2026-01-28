Why Annual Gynecologic Exams Matte

For many women, it’s easy to put off an annual gynecologic exam—especially when life feels busy and nothing seems “wrong.” But according to principal gynecologist, Dr. Elizabeth Moore, MD FACOG of Women’s Medical Center in Tyrone, these yearly visits serve a purpose far beyond a single test or screening.

“An annual gynecologic exam isn’t just about a Pap smear,” Dr. Moore said. “It’s about maintaining an ongoing relationship with a women’s health specialist who understands your history, your body, and how those things change over time.”

More Than a Pap Smear

For years, the terms annual exam, pelvic exam, and Pap smear were often used interchangeably. In reality, they are not the same.

A Pap smear is a specific screening test for cervical cancer and may not be needed every year depending on a woman’s age and medical history. An annual gynecologic exam, however, looks at the broader picture of a woman’s health.

At Women’s Medical Center, an annual visit may include discussions about menstrual changes, pelvic discomfort, breast health, hormone-related symptoms, mood changes, sleep issues, and overall well-being. When appropriate, physical exams and screenings are performed—but the conversation itself is just as important.

“Women experience constant change—from adolescence through menopause and beyond,” Dr. Moore said. “A yearly visit gives us the chance to identify what’s normal, what’s changed, and whether something deserves closer attention.”

Understanding What’s Normal—and What’s Not

One of the most common reasons women delay care is uncertainty. Symptoms may feel inconvenient or confusing, but not serious enough to justify a visit.

“There’s a very wide range of what’s considered normal in women’s health,” Dr. Moore explained. “The challenge is knowing when a change is expected and when it’s something that should be evaluated.”

Annual visits provide context that can’t be replaced by online searches or well-meaning advice from friends. A physician who knows a patient’s baseline can better identify patterns, rule out concerns, or intervene early when needed.

“Often, our role is reassurance,” Dr. Moore said. “But sometimes it’s catching something early—when it can still be treated easily.”

Preventive Care That Can Make a Difference

Dr. Moore notes that some of the most serious gynecologic conditions are first identified during routine visits, even when a woman feels well.

“Postmenopausal bleeding is a good example,” she said. “Most of the time it’s not dangerous—but occasionally it signals something serious. An annual exam allows us to recognize that difference quickly.”

She added that early detection often changes outcomes dramatically. “Those are the moments that remind us why preventive care matters.”

Gynecologic Care Doesn’t End With Menopause

Another common misconception is that women no longer need a gynecologist after menopause. While certain screenings may change, gynecologic health concerns do not disappear with age.

Risks for vulvar and perirectal skin cancers increase later in life, and many of these changes are difficult for women to see or assess themselves.

“Even when we scale back certain exams, staying connected to a gynecologist is important,” Dr. Moore said. “It’s about comfort, dignity, and informed decision-making.”

A Focus on Women’s Health—At Every Stage

Women’s Medical Center recently transitioned to a gynecology-only practice, allowing physicians to dedicate more time and attention to preventive care, education, and patient relationships.

“When we’re not dividing our focus between office visits and hospital deliveries, we can do this work better,” Dr. Moore said. “We have more time to listen, explain, and truly partner with our patients.”

That philosophy has guided the practice for generations, serving women across Fayette and Coweta counties with continuity and care.

The Bottom Line

Annual gynecologic exams aren’t about checking a box—they’re about maintaining health, understanding change, and having a trusted expert available when questions arise.

“If it’s been a while since your last visit,” Dr. Moore said, “an annual exam is a simple way to reconnect and make sure everything is on track.”Women interested in learning more about annual gynecologic care can contact Women’s Medical Center at 770-997-5714.