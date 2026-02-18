Telemedicine in Gynecology: When a Virtual Visit Makes Sense

Ellie White-Stevens
In today’s busy world, women are balancing careers, children, aging parents, and everything in between. Taking time off work or arranging childcare for a medical appointment isn’t always easy. At Women’s Medical Center, improving access to care has been a priority — and telemedicine has become an important part of that commitment.

Telemedicine visits allow you to meet face-to-face with your provider through a secure video connection, without leaving your home or office. While not every concern can be handled virtually, many gynecologic issues can be safely and effectively addressed this way.

When Does a Virtual Visit Make Sense?

Telemedicine is especially helpful for:

Menopause and perimenopause follow-ups
Hormone therapy adjustments, symptom discussions, mood changes, sleep concerns, and hot flash management often require thoughtful conversation — not necessarily a physical exam. A virtual visit allows time to review how you’re feeling, discuss lab results, and fine-tune your treatment plan.

Birth control consultations and refills
If you’re considering starting birth control or need to review options, much of that conversation can happen online. Your provider will review your health history, discuss risks and benefits, and help you choose what fits your lifestyle. Follow-ups to adjust a prescription can often be done virtually as well.

Reviewing test and ultrasound results
Many women come into the office for lab work or an ultrasound and then schedule a telemedicine appointment to go over results. This saves an extra trip while still giving you dedicated time to ask questions and understand next steps.

Medication adjustments and ongoing care
From managing menstrual concerns to reviewing treatment for anxiety or other gynecologic conditions, virtual visits can provide continuity without disrupting your day.

What Still Requires an In-Office Visit?

If you’re experiencing pelvic pain, abnormal bleeding, a possible infection, or anything that may require a physical exam, an in-person visit is often best. The team will guide you toward the right type of appointment for your symptoms.

At Women’s Medical Center, telemedicine isn’t about replacing personal care — it’s about expanding access to it. Whether you need a quick follow-up or a same-day evaluation, our goal is to make expert gynecologic care convenient and responsive.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment, call Women’s Medical Center today at 770-997-5714. Same-day and next-day telemedicine appointments are available.

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

