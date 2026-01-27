Knee Pain Doesn’t Always Mean Surgery, Says Peachtree City Chiropractor

Knee pain is one of the most common complaints Dr. Noah Marchese sees at HealthChoice Chiropractic in Peachtree City, and it’s one he understands personally.

Marchese, a chiropractor, had two knee surgeries himself as a teenager after sports injuries in high school. The experience still shapes how he approaches patients who come into his office struggling to walk, work, or stay active.

“Knee pain is one of those things — if I see a knee injury in a football game, I have to turn my head,” Marchese said. “I just know how painful knee injuries are, living through them and the surgery and the rehab. So I really want to help people with knee issues.”

When surgery may not be the only option

Marchese is clear that chiropractic care is not a replacement for surgery in every case. Some knee injuries require orthopedic intervention, and he refers patients out when that’s the right course.

“If your knee is so bone-on-bone it’s ruining your life, and you can’t walk, yes — go see the knee surgeon,” he said. “But some people are up and walking. They’re painful, but they’re still functioning. Those are the patients we can often help.”

He said some patients feel pushed toward knee replacement sooner than necessary, even when they are still mobile and managing daily activities.

“We can work on those patients,” Marchese said. “The goal is to reduce pain, improve movement, and delay or avoid surgery when it’s appropriate.”

A case that changed everything

One of the patients who stands out most to Marchese is a plumber in his early 70s who came to HealthChoice with severe knee pain.

“He thought he was going to have to sell his business,” Marchese said. “He couldn’t walk. He told me he was basically in his recliner for two months.”

After undergoing a combination of therapies at HealthChoice, the patient’s condition changed dramatically.

“Now he’s back on the job sites,” Marchese said. “He’s walking around, talking to his guys. He told me we pretty much saved his life — because he can get out and do things again.”

Marchese said he hasn’t seen the patient in more than two months, a sign that the improvements have lasted.

“He’s obviously still doing really well,” he said.

How knee pain is treated at HealthChoice

Treatment for knee pain at HealthChoice depends on the condition, severity, and overall health of the patient. Marchese said no two knees — or patients — are exactly the same.

Common approaches include red light therapy to help reduce inflammation and increase circulation, along with a decompression system called Knee on Track, which gently stretches the knee joint to help open joint space.

“It’s like decompression for your knee,” Marchese said. “You sit on it, we strap your leg down, and it gently stretches the knee out.”

Marchese also uses SoftWave Therapy, an acoustic sound wave technology designed to reduce inflammation and stimulate the body’s healing response.

“It’s not going to make your knee like it was 20 years ago,” he said. “But we can get you walking better, moving better, and reduce that inflammation. We can delay potential surgeries.”

Helping patients of all ages stay active

Knee pain isn’t limited to older adults. Marchese also works with younger patients whose injuries threaten their ability to stay active.

He recently treated a high school senior who is a ballet dancer experiencing lateral knee pain severe enough to interfere with performances and college recruiting.

“She said it felt like her knee wanted to give out,” Marchese said. “We’re doing SoftWave once a week, and it gets her through the week. She’s getting through her dance tryouts, and she’s loving it.”

Knowing when to refer out

Marchese emphasized that part of his role is helping patients understand when conservative care is no longer enough.

“If the knee is completely gone or misshapen, there’s probably not much we can do,” he said. “In those cases, I send them to an orthopedic.”

For many patients, however, early evaluation can make a significant difference.

“If you’re still walking, still moving, but you’re in pain — that’s the time to get it checked out,” he said.

Access and insurance

HealthChoice Chiropractic accepts most major insurance plans, though SoftWave Therapy is self-pay. Marchese said the practice offers affordable plans to help make care accessible.

“Everyone’s different,” he said. “It depends on the condition, the patient, and the severity.”

Visit HealthChoice Chiropractic

HealthChoice Center of Peachtree City is located at 14 Eastbrook Bend #201, Peachtree City, GA 30269. Dr. Noah Marchese and his team welcome patients seeking relief from knee pain, and also back and shoulder pain. To schedule an appointment, call (770) 408-0184 or visit peachtreecitychiropractor.com.