The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta Coweta County Advisory Board Announces 2026 Oscar Gala: “Avatar Fire & Ash” Themed Fundraiser Supporting Newnan/Howard Warner Boys & Girls Clubs. 

EWNAN, GA (February 2026) The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA) Coweta County Advisory Board invites the community to attend the 2026 Oscar Gala, benefitting the Newnan/Howard Warner Boys & Girls Clubs, on February 28, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at The Newnan Centre.

Inspired by the cinematic theme Avatar: Fire & Ash the evening will blend elegance, entertainment, and meaningful community impact. Proceeds from the gala will support essential youth development programs for kids, teens and their families. As club enrollment and daily participation continues to increase, these funds play a critical role in ensuring local youth have access to safe spaces, academic support, mentorship, and enrichment opportunities.

An Evening of Glamour and Purpose

Guests will enjoy an immersive gala featuring:

Open bar with premium beverages

Curated hors d’oeuvres

Live DJ with vibrant, high-energy dance floor

Live auction showcasing exclusive items and experiences

Golden Raffle offering luxury vacation packages

Staff testimonials highlighting the life-changing impact of Club programs

Oscar Award Honoree Presentation recognizing outstanding community champions

Golden Raffle tickets may be purchased directly through the event webpage, and attendance at the gala is not required to participate.

The event is black tie, with guests encouraged to incorporate Avatar-inspired color palettes into their attire. A detailed attire guide is available on the event webpage.

Sponsorship and Community Support

BGCMA Coweta County Advisory Board invites businesses, organizations, and individuals to support this impactful evening by purchasing sponsorships, securing event tickets, and/or participating in the Golden Raffle. Every contribution directly supports programs that empower local youth to reach their full potential.

Sponsorship and ticket information can be found at:

Event Details

Event: 2026 Oscar Gala – Avatar: Fire & Ash

Date: February 28, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: The Newnan Centre, Newnan, GA

Attire: Black tie; Avatar-inspired color palette encouraged

Website: https://bgcma.org/2026-coweta-fire-ash/