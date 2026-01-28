The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta Coweta County Advisory Board Announces 2026 Oscar Gala: “Avatar Fire & Ash” Themed Fundraiser Supporting Newnan/Howard Warner Boys & Girls Clubs. 

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 461 | Comments 0

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta Coweta County Advisory Board Announces 2026 Oscar Gala: “Avatar Fire & Ash” Themed Fundraiser Supporting Newnan/Howard Warner Boys & Girls Clubs. 

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 461 | Comments 0

EWNAN, GA (February 2026) The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA) Coweta County Advisory Board invites the community to attend the 2026 Oscar Gala, benefitting the Newnan/Howard Warner Boys & Girls Clubs, on February 28, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at The Newnan Centre. 

Inspired by the cinematic theme Avatar: Fire & Ash the evening will blend elegance, entertainment, and meaningful community impact. Proceeds from the gala will support essential youth development programs for kids, teens and their families. As club enrollment and daily participation continues to increase, these funds play a critical role in ensuring local youth have access to safe spaces, academic support, mentorship, and enrichment opportunities. 

An Evening of Glamour and Purpose

  • Guests will enjoy an immersive gala featuring:
  • Open bar with premium beverages
  • Curated hors d’oeuvres 
  • Live DJ with vibrant, high-energy dance floor
  • Live auction showcasing exclusive items and experiences 
  • Golden Raffle offering luxury vacation packages
  • Staff testimonials highlighting the life-changing impact of Club programs 
  • Oscar Award Honoree Presentation recognizing outstanding community champions

Golden Raffle tickets may be purchased directly through the event webpage, and attendance at the gala is not required to participate. 

The event is black tie, with guests encouraged to incorporate Avatar-inspired color palettes into their attire. A detailed attire guide is available on the event webpage

Sponsorship and Community Support

BGCMA Coweta County Advisory Board invites businesses, organizations, and individuals to support this impactful evening by purchasing sponsorships, securing event tickets, and/or participating in the Golden Raffle. Every contribution directly supports programs that empower local youth to reach their full potential. 

Sponsorship and ticket information can be found at:

2026 Coweta Fire & Ash Oscar Gala

Event Details

Event: 2026 Oscar Gala – Avatar: Fire & Ash
Date: February 28, 2026
Time: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: The Newnan Centre, Newnan, GA
Attire: Black tie; Avatar-inspired color palette encouraged
Website: https://bgcma.org/2026-coweta-fire-ash/

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Education

By The Citizen December 23, 2025

Army Aviation Heritage Foundation (AAHF)
Army Aviation Heritage Foundation (AAHF)

Community

By The Citizen November 15, 2025

BWFC Hosts Music Bingo Fundraiser to Support Har...
BWFC Hosts Music Bingo Fundraiser to Support Har...

Community

By The Citizen November 14, 2025

Peachtree City Expands Community Impact with Foo...
Peachtree City Expands Community Impact with Foo...

Entertainment

By The Citizen November 8, 2025

Newnan Theatre Company looks ahead
Newnan Theatre Company looks ahead

Fun

By The Citizen November 4, 2025

Airbase Georgia Open House Nov. 8 to Commemorate...
Airbase Georgia Open House Nov. 8 to Commemorate...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top