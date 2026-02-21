The Taste of Senoia will be April 26, 2026 – SAVE THE DATE!!!

The Senoia Optimist Club’s annual Taste of Senoia will be from 1-4 pm on April 26 this year. Make plans now to attend!

This year’s Taste of Senoia will include the following:

A Premier Raffle for a 7-day stay at the Emerald Grande resort in Destin, Florida, June 19-26, 2026. The 3-bedroom resort will accommodate up to 8 people, and the value of the getaway is $6,600. Tickets are $50 each and only 300 will be sold. The drawing will be near 4:00 pm in the Masonic Lodge on April 26, and you do NOT have to be present to win. Tickets can be ordered NOW from https://optimistclubofsenoia.org/taste-of-senoia/ or by contacting us at [email protected]. The last day for online sales will be Friday, April 24.

Participating restaurants and food trucks will determine which of their menu items will be available and how many tickets will be needed to purchase their special “tastes”. Lists will be available before the event via our Facebook page (“Senoia Optimist Club”). Online sales for “taste” tickets will start by early April. Again, check our Facebook page closer to the event for more information. Tickets will also be sold on April 26 at the following locations: Inside the Senoia Masonic Lodge (19 Main Street) Outside of the Farmers’ Market (40 Travis Street) The tent near City Hall (80 Main Street).

Silent auctions will be held at the Senoia Masonic Lodge during the event (1-4 pm on April 26). Come and look over the great prizes that will be available!

NOTE: There will be a “Will Call” table and tent set up outside the Senoia Masonic Lodge starting around 12:30 pm for you to pick up your food tickets that were bought in advance. When you purchase premier raffle tickets online, you will receive an email with a picture of the raffle ticket(s) you bought.



As in previous years, there will be entertainment set up at the courtyard below the Masonic Lodge (between Main Street and Barnes Street) and at the Senoia Farmers’ Market. You are encouraged to enjoy the music, and let the performers know that you appreciate them.

Funds raised from the Taste of Senoia will be used in supporting numerous youth-oriented projects, including scholarships, that the Senoia Optimist Club undertakes each year.

Make your plans to attend the 2026 Taste of Senoia on Sunday, April 26, from 1-4 pm, rain or shine. We’ll look forward to seeing you there in beautiful downtown Senoia!