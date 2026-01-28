Lt. Governor Burt Jones Applauds Senate Consideration of Property Tax Reform

ATLANTA | Today, Lt. Governor Burt Jones applauded progress on a key priority for the 2026 Legislative Session – property tax reform. The Senate Committee on Finance will meet today to consider Senate Bill 382 to make annual caps on increases in home values mandatory across the state.

“As Lt. Governor, I have led on property tax reform over the past three years,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “I want to thank Chairman Hufstetler for prioritizing Senate Bill 382, which would limit increases in home values for property taxes year to year, while requiring more accountability and transparency when local governments seek to raise property taxes. The Senate passed this same legislation two years ago, and I am encouraged that the House will join the Senate, as we continue to keep costs low and put more money back in Georgians’ pockets.”

In 2024, the Senate passed Senate Bill 349 with bi-partisan support, a vote of 42-7, in an effort to address rising property taxes. This session, the key elements of that bill are back for consideration in Senate Bill 382, sponsored by Senator Chuck Hufstetler (R – Rome). This legislation would make annual caps on increases in home values mandatory for any jurisdiction that does not already have such a system in place and would eliminate the ability of local governments to opt-out of the annual caps, as current law allows.

The full text and additional information on Senate Bill 382 can be found here: https://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/72161