FCDA Strategic Plan Highlights Housing, Target Industries for Fayette’s Future

The Fayette County Development Authority last week unveiled a new five-year strategic plan that places housing, workforce development, and targeted business recruitment at the center of the county’s economic future.

The plan, developed by Boyette Strategic Advisors, was presented Tuesday to roughly 100 local leaders, including mayors, council members, business leaders, and local media.

FCDA President and CEO Niki Vanderslice said the strategy reflects extensive community input gathered during the planning process.

“There were over 700 respondents, and they have all of the data to tell you that this is what they heard over and over and over again,” Vanderslice said. “This is not the Development Authority filling this out.”

Housing emerges as a top concern

One of the most consistent themes identified through stakeholder interviews and surveys was housing — specifically, the lack of attainable options for both younger workers and longtime residents.

Consultant Del Boyette said housing concerns surfaced repeatedly during one-on-one conversations.

“What we heard in the very beginning was that people want to live here, but can’t afford to live here, or the housing is not here for them,” Boyette said.

Boyette described conversations with U.S. Soccer employees who currently live in Atlanta despite working in Fayette County.

“They all said, ‘We really want to live in Fayette County,’” Boyette said. “The worst thing about it, we don’t like the commute.”

Rather than focusing on traditional affordability measures, the plan emphasizes attainable housing, a distinction Vanderslice said is intentional.

“The plan is very specific that it’s attainable, not affordable,” Vanderslice said. “It’s attainability and options.”

She said the lack of housing options affects multiple generations.

“You have people that love your community, they live in a 4,000-square-foot home, and they don’t have an option of anywhere to go to stay in their community,” Vanderslice said. “They’re not ready for assisted living, but they want to downsize.”

Vanderslice added that younger workers face similar barriers.

“When they were young families, they bought homes in Coweta County,” she said, describing a the true situation of some of her team. “They work here every day. They’re part of this community. However, they have a two or three percent mortgage there, and the same house in Fayette County was $300,000 more.”

The plan recommends a countywide housing study and greater collaboration with municipalities and developers to encourage mixed-use projects and workforce housing.

Business recruitment targets

As part of the plan, Boyette Strategic Advisors refined the Fayette County Development Authority’s business recruitment focus for the next five years.

“These are what we call the six refined target sectors,” said Tracy Sharp of Boyette Strategic Advisors. “These are not the only sectors you’re going to potentially have success in, but this should be where your focus is over the next five years.”

The six target sectors identified in the plan are:

Advanced manufacturing

Corporate headquarters

Digital and creative media

Legacy business and industry

Sports and health performance

Technology

Consultants said the goal is to align recruitment efforts with Fayette County’s existing workforce, infrastructure, and quality-of-life assets rather than pursuing broad, unfocused growth.

Legacy businesses — companies already operating in Fayette County — were identified as a top priority within the strategy.

“Legacy business and industry was at the top,” Sharp said. “That will continue to be a major focus.”

The plan calls for expanded business retention efforts, outreach to corporate headquarters located outside the county, and continued evaluation of sites, buildings, and infrastructure needed to support future growth.

Sports, film, and innovation opportunities

Recent investments, including the U.S. Soccer National Training Center and the county’s film and digital media presence at Trilith, play a major role in the plan’s outlook.

Sharp said Fayette County is positioned to build on those assets through sports performance, health technology, and tourism-related opportunities.

“There’s an opportunity to capitalize on sports tourism,” Sharp said, noting that the national training center is expected to generate more than 100,000 visitors annually once fully operational.

Entrepreneurship and innovation were also emphasized, with recommendations to expand partnerships with Launch Fayette and continue supporting startup programs.

Community-driven strategy

Boyette said the planning process prioritized participation to ensure buy-in.

“We wanted to make sure we gave everybody the opportunity to participate,” he said. “You’re at a juncture in Fayette County where that was critical.”

The plan outlines three overarching goals: creating a unified countywide economic vision, embracing legacy businesses while diversifying the economy, and continuing to build a livable and thriving community.

Vanderslice said the work now shifts to implementation.

“This is your plan,” she said. “And now it’s about moving it forward.”