Mayor Learnard Highlights Growth, Stability, and 2026 Priorities in State of the City

Mayor Kim Learnard used her fifth State of the City address Thursday night to highlight a year of investment, stability, and growth in Peachtree City, while outlining a 2026 focus on mobility, infrastructure, and quality of life.

Opening the City Council meeting, Learnard said 2025 was “a fantastic year for our city” that, she said, “hit a high note in November, when Peachtree City voters sent a clear and confident message about the future of our community.”

In reviewing departmental highlights, Learnard said residents would notice “an overarching theme of technology and innovation,” which she said is focused on providing service and professionalism that reflect citizens’ expectations.

She credited city departments with expanding outreach and engagement, noting that subscriptions to city newsletters and social media now exceed 50,000. “That means that our citizens are more engaged and informed than ever before,” Learnard said.

Turning to city finances, Learnard highlighted Peachtree City’s continued receipt of the Government Finance Officers Association Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting. “We have a strong, sustainable budget and healthy reserves,” she said, attributing that stability to “consistent, conservative budgeting and careful planning and spending.”

Several capital projects were also noted, including planning for the remodel of Fire Station 83, upgrades at the Kedron Fieldhouse and Aquatic Center, and improvements to City Hall. “Our 35-year-old City Hall building is undergoing needed upgrades,” Learnard said. “We’re modernizing to serve our citizens for decades to come.”

Learnard also pointed to changes within the city workforce, saying, “Human Resources has transformed employee support.” She said turnover has dropped by 15 percent in recent years and workers’ compensation claims have been reduced.

Library improvements, tourism, and recreation were also featured in the address. Learnard said the Peachtree City Library remains “one of the highest circulation and highest foot traffic libraries in the state,” while The Fred Amphitheater continues to operate without city subsidy, with several sold-out shows in 2025.

She highlighted tourism initiatives that have brought measurable economic benefits, citing a regional pickleball tournament that drew visitors to the city. “The estimated economic impact to our city for that one long weekend is in the six figures,” Learnard said.

Recreation projects were another focus, including new LED lighting at athletic fields and 18 new pickleball courts under construction at Meade, expected to open in early March. Learnard also said the Kedron pool bubble “won’t make it through another winter, and it must be replaced,” with design work already authorized for a new structure.

Looking ahead, Learnard said 2026 discussions will focus on paths, mobility, and quality of life, including golf cart safety, micromobility laws, and potential new path connections with neighboring communities. She said the city will also modernize stormwater systems, explore annexation opportunities, and begin planning long-term regional traffic solutions.

“These are the kinds of decisions that will define life in the bubble for the next generation of Peachtree City,” Learnard said.

As she closed her address, Learnard said Peachtree City has reached a pivotal moment after more than six decades of growth. “We know who we are now,” she said.

She emphasized the importance of leadership tone moving forward. “Civility matters, trust matters,” Learnard said, adding that her goal is to lead “a city council that works as a cohesive, honorable team, always putting Peachtree City first.”

“With our amazing staff and this year’s energized leadership, we will, without a doubt, move forward together,” Learnard said, pointing to a continued focus on families, mobility, recreation, and community pride in the year ahead.