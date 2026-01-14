Timoria McQueen Saba Announces Candidacy for Georgia State Representative

FAYETTEVILLE, GA – Timoria, a nationally recognized maternal health advocate, recently announced her candidacy for Georgia State Representative. Launching her campaign with a focus on transforming Georgia’s dire maternal health outcomes, Timoria brings a powerful blend of lived experience and proven legislative accomplishment to the race.

Her candidacy is propelled by a deeply personal mission. In 2010, Timoria survived a near-fatal postpartum hemorrhage, an experience followed by a traumatic public miscarriage thirteen months later. Confronting a profound lack of support, she channeled her experience into advocacy, becoming a leading voice for mothers facing physical and mental trauma.

“After fighting for my life and grieving in isolation, I learned that our systems are failing families when they are most vulnerable,” said Timoria. “I’ve dedicated my career to bridging the gap between patient suffering and policy solutions. Now, I’m bringing that fight home to Georgia, where our maternal mortality rate is among the nation’s worst. This is a crisis of healthcare, equity, and justice, and it demands urgent, experienced action.”

Timoria’s policy expertise is rooted in hands-on legislative work. Appointed in 2017 to the Senator Ellen Story Special Commission on Postpartum Depression in Massachusetts, she served as a crucial liaison between constituents and lawmakers. She contributed to and co-authored key legislation, including the Act to Reduce Inequities in Maternal Health, which led to the creation of the state’s Racial Inequities in Maternal Health Commission, which then passed several bills into law, expanding access to care.

Her campaign platform addresses the interconnected challenges facing Georgia families. While maternal and infant health is the cornerstone of her mission, Timoria will champion a holistic agenda including:

Healthcare Affordability & Mental Health Access: Expanding access to quality, affordable physical and mental healthcare.

Expanding access to quality, affordable physical and mental healthcare. Economic Security: Combating food insecurity and lowering costs for working families.

Combating food insecurity and lowering costs for working families. Education & Freedom: Fighting for fully funded public schools and protecting fundamental voting rights.

Fighting for fully funded public schools and protecting fundamental voting rights. Sustainable Communities: Advocating for responsible conservation and environmental stewardship.

Since relocating to Fayetteville in the summer of 2023, Timoria has committed to collaborating with local advocates, healthcare providers, and community leaders. “Georgia families deserve dignity, support, and a government that fights for their well-being,” Timoria stated. “I am running to be a relentless voice for every parent, every child, and every community in our district, ensuring they are seen, heard, and valued.”

About Timoria:

Timoria is a maternal health advocate and policy strategist with a focus on trauma-informed care and health equity. Her work has positioned her as a respected liaison between patients, legislators, and healthcare providers. In addition to her commission service, she has served as Project Lead for Patient Voice for the Perinatal-Neonatal Quality Improvement Network of Massachusetts (PNQIN), an Advisor on the Massachusetts Title V Maternal and Child Health Block Grant Advisory Committee, and a support coordinator for Postpartum Support International.