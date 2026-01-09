Question Mark on College

Dear Mark,

My daughter is a junior in high school, and as we start touring colleges and discussing her future, I find myself lying awake at night worrying about the financial burden ahead. With tuition costs seemingly climbing every year, I can’t help but wonder: Is a traditional four-year college degree really worth the investment anymore?

Don’t get me wrong, I want the best for my daughter. But when I see headlines about student loan debt reaching astronomical levels and hear stories of college graduates moving back home because they can’t find jobs in their field, I start to panic. We’ve been saving since she was born, but even with our modest college fund, we’re looking at significant loans.

My daughter is bright and motivated, interested in studying either biology or business, but she’s not sure which path yet. I keep asking myself: How do we calculate the actual return on investment for a college degree? Is it just about future earning potential, or are there other factors we should consider? And how do we even begin to compare the value of different colleges and majors?

What tips can you offer parents like me who want to make an informed, financially responsible decision about our children’s education?

Sincerely, Anxious

Dear Anxious,

You’re asking one of the most important questions a parent can ask right now. And the fact that you’re thinking critically about ROI instead of just following the “everyone goes to college” script? That’s already putting you ahead of the game.

Truth is, college can be worth it, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all answer anymore. The good news? You can make a smart decision by running the numbers and looking beyond the sticker price.

Start with the actual cost, not the fantasy number.

That $60,000 tuition you see on college websites? Almost no one pays that. Run the net price calculator on every school’s website using your actual financial situation. You’ll get a much more realistic picture of what you’d actually pay after scholarships and grants. This alone can eliminate half your panic.

Think earnings potential, but get specific.

Here’s where major matters a lot. Is your daughter interested in biology or business? That’s a great starting point, but we need to go deeper. At Capstone, we’ve had tremendous success working with students through interest assessments that help them identify not just broad fields, but specific career paths that align with their strengths and goals. Why does this matter for ROI? Because a biology degree leading to nursing or physical therapy has a very different earning potential than one leading to a research lab position. Business majors in accounting or finance typically out-earn general business grads by significant margins.

Think of it this way: choosing a major without understanding where it actually leads is like buying a car without knowing if it runs. The interest assessments help students move from “I like biology” to “I’m energized by patient care and problem-solving, which means physician assistant or nursing might be my sweet spot.” That specificity changes everything, and suddenly, you can look up median starting salaries, growth trajectories, and job market demand for that exact path.

The question isn’t “is college worth it?” — it’s “is this specific degree from this specific school worth it?” And you can’t answer that without knowing what “this specific degree” actually prepares your daughter to do. That’s where the magic happens.

Use the debt-to-income rule.

Want a practical benchmark? Total student loan debt should not exceed your daughter’s expected first-year salary. If she’s looking at $80,000 in loans but her likely starting salary is $45,000, that’s a red flag. Can she achieve the same career goals at a more affordable school? That’s where the magic happens in finding value, not just prestige.

Consider the hybrid approach.

Consider the fact that college doesn’t have to be all-or-nothing. Your daughter could start at community college for gen-eds (saving $30,000-$40,000 right there), then transfer to a four-year school. Or she could pursue a specialized certificate alongside her degree, making her more marketable. The world has changed, and stackable credentials are increasingly valuable.

Don’t ignore the intangibles, but don’t overpay for them either.

Yes, college offers networking, personal growth, and time to explore. These matter. But here’s the deal: you can get these benefits at many different institutions. A motivated student at a solid state school with strong alumni connections can build just as valuable a network as someone at a private college charging triple the price.

The question isn’t just cost—it’s fit.

If your daughter isn’t sure about her path yet, that’s actually normal. But it also means paying $40,000 a year while she figures it out, which might not be the smartest move. Some students benefit from a gap year working or exploring interests. Others thrive in programs with built-in internships that clarify career direction early. What’s your daughter’s learning style? Her maturity level? Her drive? These factors impact ROI as much as the degree itself.

The bottom line.

College can absolutely be worth it, but only if you approach it as the financial decision it is, not just an emotional milestone. Your daughter’s success isn’t determined by where she goes, but by how intentionally she uses whatever path she chooses.

You’re already doing the hard work by asking these questions. Trust that instinct.

Warmly,

Mark

**COMING SOON IN 2026** Question Mark on Collegeis coming to YouTube! Join me monthly as we dive deeper into the college admission topics that matter most to your family—with expert guests, real talk, and actionable advice. Subscribe today at Question Mark on College and be part of the conversation from day one.