Citizen of the Week: Nathan Martin Cooks Up a Win

For Nathan Martin, excellence in the restaurant business isn’t about recognition or titles — it’s about showing up early, doing the work, and taking pride in every plate that leaves the kitchen.

Martin, the culinary manager at Ted’s Montana Grill in Peachtree City, was recently named Restaurant Manager of the Year by the Georgia Restaurant Association, earning one of the highest honors in Georgia’s hospitality industry.

The award, part of the association’s annual GRACE Awards, recognizes leadership, professionalism, and impact across the restaurant industry statewide. Martin said the news came as a surprise.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Martin said. “It was all kind of a surprise to me. I just got a phone call one day and they said, ‘Hey, by the way, you won this.’”

A career built in the kitchen

Martin has worked at the Peachtree City Ted’s Montana Grill for nearly 13 years and has spent 25 years in the restaurant industry. He serves as the restaurant’s culinary manager, overseeing food preparation, ordering, inventory, and kitchen operations.

“I come in, I do prep lists, I order food, and I make sure we’re set up to start the day as best we can,” he said. “I like to control that small picture and make sure our food is from scratch, smaller batches, more often.”

Ted’s Montana Grill is known for its scratch kitchen and bison-focused menu, a concept Martin says makes it easy to take pride in the work.

“Everything at Ted’s is from scratch,” he said. “It’s easy to take pride in your food when you know everything’s fresh, everything’s good, nothing’s coming out of a bag.”

What to order at Ted’s

Asked what he recommends from the menu, Martin said the best choice can change from day to day — but quality is consistent.

“If you come in and ask for me, I’ll tell you what the best cut is,” he said. “Some days it’s the beef strip, some days it’s a bison ribeye, some days it’s the bison filet.”

His most consistent recommendation is the bison filet.

“The number one thing you can’t go wrong with is a bison filet,” Martin said. “They’re some of the best steaks you’ll ever get — kind of melt in your mouth. You can use a fork to cut it.”

He also pointed to crab cakes, trout, and mahi-mahi on weekends as dependable favorites.

A training store with national reach

The Peachtree City location also serves as a training restaurant for the brand, preparing managers who go on to lead Ted’s Montana Grill locations across the country.

“We’re a training store, so we train other managers and send them all throughout the country,” Martin said. “We trained managers for Tallahassee, North Carolina, Durham — lots of places.”

Martin believes feedback from those trainees played a role in his recognition.

“I got a lot of good feedback from our trainees throughout the year,” he said. “The way I train was what set me apart.”

Despite the award, Martin said his approach hasn’t changed.

“Award or not, I’m going to come into work, I’m going to try to get everything done, make sure everything’s smooth for the day,” he said.

A gala-worthy honor

The award was presented at a formal ceremony at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, an experience Martin said exceeded his expectations.

“It was a lot fancier than I thought it was going to be,” he said. “It was very much a gala — black tie optional — probably around 200 people.”

The event was emceed by George McKerrow, co-founder of Ted’s Montana Grill and a longtime leader in the restaurant industry.

Sharing the credit

While the award bears his name, Martin is quick to credit the people around him.

“This award is not for me — it’s for everybody that works in the restaurant,” he said. “I couldn’t do without them.”

He pointed to the restaurant’s unusually long-tenured staff as a key strength.

“We have people that have been here 20 years, 18 years, 15 years,” he said. “We’ve got people that really know the business.”

Life beyond the line

Restaurant management often means long hours — Martin said 50 to 60 hours a week is typical — but he credits his wife, Brigitte Martin, with helping him maintain balance. Brigitte also works at Ted’s Montana Grill as a bartender.

“She definitely makes sure that I’m not overworking myself,” he said. “She takes care of me when I get home.”

Outside of work, Martin jokes that his midlife hobby has become houseplants.

“My midlife crisis is house plants,” he said. “I’ve got a couple rooms full of them.”

He also reflected on the influence of his late mother, who passed away three years ago, calling her a major motivator throughout his career.

Rooted in Peachtree City

Martin said the Peachtree City community has played a major role in the restaurant’s long-term success.

“This location is coming up on its 24-year anniversary,” he said. “Peachtree City and the rest of Fayette County have definitely embraced Ted’s.”

Citizen of the Week legacy

Nathan Martin’s recognition also marks a milestone for The Citizen. He is the son of George Martin, who was featured as Citizen of the Week on July 2, 2025, making them the first father and son to both receive the designation.

George Martin is well known across Peachtree City and Fayette County for his long-standing community involvement, particularly through youth running programs and local races that benefit schools and nonprofits. Nathan acknowledged the influence his father has had on his work ethic and values.

“I owe a lot of things to my dad — just motivating me to be like him,” Martin said. “He taught me that elbow grease isn’t bought at the hardware store.”

The younger Martin said that same example, along with support from his wife and the team at Ted’s Montana Grill, continues to shape how he approaches leadership — quietly, consistently, and with pride in doing the work well.

