Sen. Ossoff Working Across the Aisle to Help Georgia Veterans & Their Families Access Education Benefits

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is continuing his bipartisan work to support Georgia veterans and their families.

Sen. Ossoff is cosponsoring the bipartisan Purple Hearts Veterans Education Act to increase access to education for Purple Heart recipients and their families.

Under current policy, Purple Heart recipients can transfer GI benefits to their dependents while on active duty; however, this excludes those who received their Purple Hearts after being discharged from the military. The bipartisan bill, first introduced by Sens. Patty Murray (D-WA) and Thom Tillis (R-NC), would enable Purple Heart recipients who received Purple Heart award after their discharge to transfer any unused educational assistance from the GI Bill to their dependents.

“With this legislation, I am working across the aisle to ensure Georgia’s Purple Heart recipients can help their families get a good education,” Sen. Ossoff said.

Sen. Ossoff continues working to support Georgia’s veterans and military families.

Earlier this month, Sen. Ossoff cosponsored the bipartisan Helping Heroes Act to expand supportive services for families of disabled veterans, including children taking on caregiving roles for their parents.

In September, Sen. Ossoff cosponsored the bipartisan Major Richard Star Act to allow servicemembers who medically retired before 20 years of service to collect retirement pay from the Department of Defense and disability payments from the VA at the same time.

In August, Sens. Ossoff and John Kennedy (R-LA) introduced the bipartisan Service-Disabled Veteran Opportunities in Small Business Act to help disabled veterans’ small businesses thrive.

In February, Sen. Ossoff cosponsored the bipartisan Love Lives On Act to help spouses of deceased servicemembers retain survivor benefits upon remarriage.

In 2022, Sen. Ossoff successfully helped restore GI Bill benefits eligibility for Morris Brown College.

Jon Ossoff is the Senior United States Senator from the State of Georgia. Elected in 2021, he currently serves on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee; Select Committee on Intelligence; and Rules Committee.