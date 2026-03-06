Social Security Imposter Scams Surge as Fraudsters Target Seniors

Criminals impersonating the Social Security Administration continue to target Americans with phone calls, texts, and emails designed to steal money and personal information, federal officials warned this week.

The warning coincides with National “Slam the Scam” Day on March 5, an annual awareness campaign led by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and its Office of the Inspector General to highlight the growing threat of government imposter scams.

These schemes often begin with a phone call, text message, or email from someone claiming to represent Social Security. The caller may say there is a problem with the person’s Social Security number or benefits and demand immediate action.

“All scams — especially imitations of the Social Security Administration — put Americans’ identity and financial security at risk,” said SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano. “National Slam the Scam Day is an important initiative in confronting the fraudsters who viciously target America’s seniors and most vulnerable.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, government impersonation scams remain among the most common fraud schemes nationwide. In 2025, the agency received more than 330,000 complaints, a 25% increase from the previous year. Social Security impersonation was one of the most frequently reported forms of fraud.

Scammers often rely on a simple formula to pressure victims, officials said: pretend, prize or problem, pressure, and payment.

Criminals may pretend to be government officials and claim a problem with a Social Security record. They often create urgency by threatening arrest or suspension of benefits, then pressure victims to provide personal information or send money immediately.

“Scammers who impersonate the Social Security Administration prey on fear and a false sense of urgency to steal from hardworking Americans,” said Michelle L. Anderson, assistant inspector general for audit and acting inspector general. “Awareness is one of the strongest tools we have.”

Fraudsters frequently use caller ID “spoofing” so their calls appear to come from legitimate government phone numbers. They may also send fake documents, cite fabricated badge numbers, or use fraudulent Social Security letterhead to appear credible.

Officials stress that Social Security will never threaten arrest, demand immediate payment, or ask for gift cards or cash. The agency will also never ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

The Citizen would also note that Social Security — or any legitimate government agency or bank — will never ask for payment in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency.

Social Security employees do sometimes call members of the public, typically when someone has applied for benefits, requested a call, or needs to update information tied to an existing claim. If there is a problem with a Social Security number or record, the agency usually contacts individuals by mail.

Consumer advocates say one of the simplest protections is also the most effective: pause before responding.

Officials recommend ignoring unexpected calls or messages claiming to be from Social Security and verifying the contact independently before sharing any personal information.

Consumer protection officials say these scams are widespread and can target anyone with a phone or online account. Anyone who receives a suspicious call claiming to be from Social Security should hang up and contact the agency directly using the phone number listed on the official SSA website rather than any number provided by the caller.

Suspected scams can be reported to the Social Security Office of Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov. Additional information about common Social Security scams is available at ssa.gov/scam and ssa.gov/fraud.

For consumers, the simplest rule may also be the safest: if someone contacts you unexpectedly and demands money, personal information, or payment in gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers, it is almost certainly a scam.