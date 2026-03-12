Sens. Ossoff, Rev. Warnock Upgrading Drinking Water Infrastructure in Palmetto

Palmetto, Ga. — U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock are delivering resources to upgrade Palmetto’s drinking water infrastructure.

Sens. Ossoff and Rev. Warnock brought Republicans and Democrats together to help the city upgrade its drinking water infrastructure and replace old pipes to prevent breaks and disruptions.

According to local leaders, the city has experienced six critical failures of force mains in the last six years.

Sens. Ossoff and Rev. Warnock are delivering $856,000 for the project through bipartisan government funding legislation that became law on January 23.

“Every town in Georgia deserves safe, effective water infrastructure,” said Sen. Ossoff. “That’s why Senator Reverend Warnock and I bought Republicans and Democrats together to upgrade water infrastructure in Palmetto.”

“Access to safe, clean, and reliable drinking water provides vital peace of mind,” said Senator Warnock. “I am proud to have worked alongside my Georgia colleagues to bring this timely investment to the city of Palmetto.” “Like many cities in Georgia, Palmetto faces the challenge of aging water and sewer infrastructure that requires repairs, rebuilding, and replacement. While the city works diligently each year to make incremental improvements, our resources remain limited. Thanks to the $856,000 in funds awarded by Senators Ossoff and Warnock, Palmetto can take a significant step forward by replacing a section of force main that has experienced multiple critical failures over the past two years. The City of Palmetto and its residents are deeply grateful for this opportunity to strengthen our infrastructure and ensure reliable service for our community,” said Sylvia Redic, City Administrator, City of Palmetto.