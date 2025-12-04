Applications Open for Georgia Brownfield Association’s Second Annual Darahyl Dennis Scholarship

Program Awards Students Exploring Environmental-Focused Educational Programs

ATLANTA (Dec. 4, 2025) – The Georgia Brownfield Association announces the second annual Darahyl Dennis Scholarship is now accepting applications through Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. Dedicated posthumously to one of the founders of the 14-year-old organization focused on advocating for brownfield redevelopment across the state, the scholarship aspires to honor the legacy of Darahyl Dennis’ contribution to the organization and to the environmental and brownfield redevelopment field as a whole.

Georgia Brownfield Association aims to award one $2,500 scholarship per year to a student exploring environmental-focused educational programs at Georgia colleges and universities, who are excelling at relevant courses, including but not limited to Geology, Biology or Environmental Engineering. Eligible candidates will be well-rounded, with a demonstrated interest in environmental work, including participation in relevant research, internships, or projects, with a long-term vision for impacting environmental sustainability, assessment and remediation, or conservation efforts.

Prior to his passing in August 2017, Darahyl’s passion was always remediation, biology and water. Darahyl served the Southern Company for more than 34 years until he retired in June 2011 as Manager in Georgia Power Environmental Affairs. He spent the majority of his career in the environmental field with Georgia Power, where he held a long history of environmental specialist and managerial roles. Darahyl’s leadership was well known in Georgia and across the utility industry. Presiding over more than 150 site remediations, he was admired for his ability to manage difficult situations, guide expectations, interact with the local and regulatory community, and lead with his balanced and well-thought-out decisions. Darahyl had the foresight to understand that Georgia needed its own organization to help ensure that our state would continue to benefit from a favorable regulatory and business environment for the return of environmentally-impacted property to the positive economic benefit of Georgians. Many others followed Darahyl’s lead and contributed significantly to the founding and now sustaining of the Georgia Brownfield Association.

In recognition of his legacy and the importance of environmental education, Georgia Power Company and Oyamacor have generously donated funding to support the scholarship. The deadline to submit scholarship applications is Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.

The scholarship recipient will be recognized at the 2026 GBA Brownfield Seminar on April 16, 2026 at Georgia Power. For additional information about the Georgia Brownfield Association, and the Darahyl Dennis Scholarship, please visit GeorgiaBrownfield.org.

About Georgia Brownfield Association

The Georgia Brownfield Association (GBA) is a nonprofit advocacy and education organization supporting economic development in Georgia through responsible and sustainable redevelopment of environmentally impacted properties. As a member-led organization, GBA accomplishes its mission through collaborative engagement with EPD and EPA, the legislature, elected officials, local businesses, communities and other stakeholders. GBA’s membership is comprised of leading legal, engineering, risk management, economic and real estate development, and other environmentally-focused professionals. GeorgiaBrownfield.org