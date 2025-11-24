Oliver wins Voice of Democracy scholarship

Sandy Creek High senior Ava Oliver is the winner of a $1,000 Voice of Democracy scholarship from VFW Post 9949.

Established in 1947, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy essay program provides Georgia high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves through a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 25,000 high 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students from across the United States enter to win their share of more than $1.3 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program. This year’s theme is “How Are You Showing Patriotism and Support for Our Country?”

A panel of 3 judges from VFW Post 9949 graded 37 total applications for the Voice of Democracy scholarship competition, declaring Oliver the 1st place winner.

Next, Oliver will compete at the district level with the potential to advance to state and then national level.