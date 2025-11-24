Oliver wins Voice of Democracy scholarship

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 490 | Comments 0

Oliver wins Voice of Democracy scholarship

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 490 | Comments 0

Sandy Creek High senior Ava Oliver is the winner of a $1,000 Voice of Democracy scholarship from VFW Post 9949. 

Established in 1947, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy essay program provides Georgia high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves through a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 25,000 high 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students from across the United States enter to win their share of more than $1.3 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program. This year’s theme is “How Are You Showing Patriotism and Support for Our Country?” 

A panel of 3 judges from VFW Post 9949 graded 37 total applications for the Voice of Democracy scholarship competition, declaring Oliver the 1st place winner. 

Next, Oliver will compete at the district level with the potential to advance to state and then national level.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Education

By The Citizen November 24, 2025

Kedron creatures come to life with Whitewater’s ...
Kedron creatures come to life with Whitewater’s ...

Education

By The Citizen November 24, 2025

Abigail D’Morais earns Work-Based Learning...
Abigail D’Morais earns Work-Based Learning...

Education

By The Citizen November 19, 2025

McIntosh wins state cheerleading championship
McIntosh wins state cheerleading championship

Community

By Ellie White-Stevens November 18, 2025

The Incredible Impact of Coach Ed: Letters From ...
The Incredible Impact of Coach Ed: Letters From ...

Art

By The Citizen November 18, 2025

Fuel for Creativity: Specht helps mold her favor...
Fuel for Creativity: Specht helps mold her favor...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top