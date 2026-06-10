Free summer meals for kids & teens

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 672 | Comments 0

Free summer meals for kids & teens

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 672 | Comments 0

Kids and teens age 18 and under can find free meals all summer long. There is no cost and no enrollment required.

There are multiple programs that offer summer meals at no cost. Check all of these sources to see if there is a meal distribution site in your area. The websites change daily as new programs are added, so check back often. 

•           Text “FOODGA” to 877877 from a mobile phone beginning June 1 and be provided geographically based results on the closest sites.

•           Visit feedinggeorgia.org for a GPS-enabled map of the closest sites.

•           Dial 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) to find locations.

•           Use the USDA Site Finder: www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/sitefinder

•           Visit FoodFinder.us  

•           Visit Food Banks in Georgia: www.acfb.org/get-help/food-map/

Fayette County Public Schools School Nutrition Program is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Art

By The Citizen April 16, 2026

Audiyoga lets Whitewater relax with a good book
Audiyoga lets Whitewater relax with a good book

Education

By The Citizen April 1, 2026

Whitewater soccer teams up to ‘Battle for the Cure’
Whitewater soccer teams up to ‘Battle for the Cure’

Education

By The Citizen March 19, 2026

County students shine at HOSA State
County students shine at HOSA State

Education

By The Citizen January 21, 2026

Inman clubs team up to cheer up cancer patients
Inman clubs team up to cheer up cancer patients

Community

By Ellie White-Stevens November 15, 2025

Stopping the Spread: Suicide Expert Kenneth “Lou...
Stopping the Spread: Suicide Expert Kenneth “Lou...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top