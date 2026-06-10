Free summer meals for kids & teens

Kids and teens age 18 and under can find free meals all summer long. There is no cost and no enrollment required.

There are multiple programs that offer summer meals at no cost. Check all of these sources to see if there is a meal distribution site in your area. The websites change daily as new programs are added, so check back often.

• Text “FOODGA” to 877877 from a mobile phone beginning June 1 and be provided geographically based results on the closest sites.

• Visit feedinggeorgia.org for a GPS-enabled map of the closest sites.

• Dial 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) to find locations.

• Use the USDA Site Finder: www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/sitefinder

• Visit FoodFinder.us

• Visit Food Banks in Georgia: www.acfb.org/get-help/food-map/

Fayette County Public Schools School Nutrition Program is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.