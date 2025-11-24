Christian Brothers Automotive Brings Trusted Car Care to Newnan

People-First Automotive Repair Franchise Now Open to Serve the Community with Integrity

Christian Brothers Automotive (CBA), leading automotive repair franchise, announced today that as of Monday, November 17, 2025, at 7 a.m., its newest location in Newnan, Georgia is now open. Owned and operated by local entrepreneur Bryan Ginsberg, CBA Newnan marks the brand’s latest expansion in the greater Atlanta market.

A Peachtree City resident, Ginsberg is passionate about providing his community with a trustworthy automotive repair experience rooted in transparency and care. Supported by his wife and their two young sons, he’s eager to bring the same values that guide his family to his business, ensuring every guest feels welcomed, respected and informed.

“My wife and I have always believed in treating others the way we want to be treated,” said Ginsberg. “That principle aligns perfectly with the Christian Brothers Automotive mission, and I’m thrilled to bring this people-first approach to the Newnan community. We look forward to building lasting relationships with our neighbors and being a resource families can depend on.”

To celebrate the shop’s opening, CBA Newnan will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, December 9 at noon in partnership with the local chamber of commerce. A larger grand opening celebration is planned for early spring 2026.

“Bryan embodies the heart of what Christian Brothers Automotive stands for,” said CBA President and CEO Donnie Carr. “His commitment to integrity, service and genuine connection with his community makes him an ideal fit to lead our newest location in Georgia.”

Offering transparent service recommendations and an industry-leading warranty, the CBA Newnan shop provides comprehensive, professional automotive care from simple upkeep and preventative maintenance services to in-depth diagnostics and major repairs. Additionally, guests will enjoy a range of amenities to enhance their experience, including nationwide 3-year / 36,000-Mile Warranty – whichever occurs last – complimentary round-trip Courtesy Shuttle rides, multi-point Courtesy Inspection with every service, comfortable and clean lobby and restroom, complimentary Wi-Fi, beverages and more.

Founded in Mission Bend, Texas in 1982, CBA has redefined the auto care experience. Ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers six times in its 2019 and 2021-2025 ASI Studies, the brand’s priority is to create a positive experience for every guest.* From oil changes to complex engine diagnostics, CBA adheres to the principle, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” and showcases this commitment through its people-first approach to car care.

CBA – Newnan, located at 212 Bullsboro Dr. in Newnan, will be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on weekends. For more information, visit www.CBAC.com/newnan. Follow CBA Newnan on Facebook for updates and event details.

*Christian Brothers Automotive received the highest score for aftermarket full-service maintenance and repair in the J.D. Power 2019, 2021–2025 Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Satisfaction Studies of customer satisfaction with automotive aftermarket service providers. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

About Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation

Dedicated to its brand mission “To love your neighbor as yourself,” Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith and honesty, which have set it apart in the auto services and repair industry. Standing out from the competition, Christian Brothers Automotive ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers by J.D. Power six times in a row.**

With its guiding principles instilled from the very first location in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully expanded to more than 320 locations across 30 states. The Houston-based franchise delivers a variety of professional auto-care experiences including upkeep, maintenance, and repair.