Judge Moore Returns to Spalding County Courtroom 40 Years After First Trial

Judge David Moore presided this week over a trial in the Spalding County Superior Court — the same courtroom where he tried his first jury case as a young attorney four decades ago.

Now serving as a judge who occasionally handles cases across Georgia when local judges recuse themselves, Moore reflected on the milestone.

“It was surreal being in that courtroom, reminiscing about good memories,” Moore said. “Never stop dreaming and seeking to do better. Dreams do happen if you persevere. It is refreshing to come full circle, knowing your commitment was worth it.”