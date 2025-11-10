Gene Tyree, 83

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gene Autry Tyree, aged 83, who departed this life on November 9, 2025, in Carrollton, Georgia, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on November 4, 1942, in Franklin, Georgia, Gene lived a life filled with dedication, kindness, and a deep commitment to his loved ones.

Gene proudly served his country in Vietnam as a member of the United States Navy from April 15, 1962, until his honorable discharge on July 15, 1966. His service to his country was one of the many ways he exemplified courage and devotion.

A true cowboy at heart, Gene spent his entire life riding horses and celebrating the western way of life. He was a 25-year member of the American Quarter Horse Association and raised championship Quarter Horses that reflected his deep knowledge, care, and passion. Those who knew him will forever remember his quiet strength, steady hands, and the way he came alive in the saddle. Our cowboy rode away, leaving behind a legacy as enduring as the land he loved.

Gene retired after a successful career as an owner-operated truck driver, where he found joy in the open road and the friendships he cultivated along the way.

Gene’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Diane Krepelka Tyree of 59 years; their son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Christina Tyree; and their daughter and son-in-law, Christina and James Lewis. Gene was a cherished grandfather to Blake Lewis (Madison), Sydnee Bancroft (Drew), Jacob Lewis (Ashley), Ciera Lane (Sawyer), and Collin Tyree. He also leaves behind his seven great-grandchildren and his two sisters, Patsy Taylor and Cherry Grace.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Tx Tyree Sr. and Jessie Combs Tyree.

As we honor Gene’s life, we invite friends and family to join us for a visitation at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In this moment of grief, we reflect on the love, laughter, and cowboy grit Gene brought into our lives, and we carry forward the lessons of strength and resilience he instilled in all of us…Cowboy Up!

Gene Autry Tyree will forever be remembered for his warm smile, fierce spirit, and the unwavering love he had for his family and friends.

Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Tyree family during this time of remembrance.