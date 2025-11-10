Fayette County Warns Low Lake Levels – Use Caution When Launching Vessels

Fayette County is advising boaters to use extreme caution when launching vessels at Lake Kedron, Lake Horton, and Lake McIntosh due to low lake levels.

The recent drop in water levels has increased the risk of damage to boat ramps, vessels, and vehicles. Launching conditions may vary by site, and all launch attempts are made at the owner’s own risk.

Boaters are urged to inspect ramp conditions carefully before launching. Submerged hazards, drop-offs, or shallow areas may not be visible. Past incidents have included vehicle damage, such as broken drive trains caused by driving past the end of the ramp.

Fayette County encourages all lake users to take extra precautions, avoid launching during low-water conditions when possible, and promptly report any ramp damage or unsafe conditions.

For more information or to report an issue, please contact the Fayette County Marshal’s Office at 770-320-6070.

