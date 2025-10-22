Get a Pet of the Week: Wybie, A Sweet Senior Needing a Soft Landing

Wybie is a beautiful long-haired calico, about 10 years old, with a heart as warm as her autumn-colored coat. She was found wandering a residential neighborhood, clearly longing for the comfort of a home again.

Despite being abandoned, Wybie is exceptionally sweet and affectionate. She loves gentle attention and will happily settle in beside you for quiet companionship. With most of her teeth missing, she enjoys wet food only—and she’s quite content with that routine.

Wybie needs a calm, indoor-only home where she can feel safe and loved. She does well with older children who understand how to be gentle and patient.

If you’ve been looking for a mellow, loving companion to share peaceful days and cozy nights, Wybie may be the perfect match.

Wybie is available for adoption at Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open seven days a week—Monday through Friday from 11–5, and weekends from 12–5. Come meet Wybie and discover just how special she is.

