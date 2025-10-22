Congratulations to Citizen of the Week: Trisha Lee!

Trisha Lee, founder of She’s My Sister South Atlanta, has transformed personal conviction into a powerful community movement—offering hope and healing to women impacted by sexual exploitation and trafficking.

Lee first felt called to the cause as a teenager, when a volunteer project exposed her to the realities of child trafficking. Years later, that early calling led her to launch She’s My Sister, a nonprofit rooted in faith, service, and survivor-centered care.

The organization works across Coweta and surrounding counties to support women through every stage of recovery: prevention, identification, safe exit, and long-term restoration. She’s My Sister partners with law enforcement, churches, and local agencies to connect survivors with housing, trauma treatment, and community support.

“We have to become comfortable talking about the uncomfortable,” Lee told attendees at a recent community event in Newnan. “If we don’t, we risk leaving the vulnerable unprotected.”

Under her leadership, She’s My Sister has become a beacon for change. Since the organization began earlier this year, they have aided in the path to freedom for eight survivors—spanning three counties and two states.

“Love can’t stay silent while others are bound,” Lee said. “When we say yes to God’s call, love moves—and freedom follows.”

Through awareness speaking, direct outreach, and survivor advocacy, Lee leads with both strategy and heart. Her faith in action has transformed compassion into movement—and placed Coweta County at the forefront of the fight for freedom.

