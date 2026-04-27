Citizen of the Week: Sharpsburg’s Dan McFarland Celebrates 90 Years of Faith and Service

Dan McFarland of Sharpsburg marked his 90th birthday on April 6 with a standing-room-only celebration held later in the month, where more than 100 friends and family members gathered to honor a life defined by ministry, relationships, and steady purpose.

The standing-room-only gathering reflected the reach of a man who spent 35 years as a Methodist pastor in the North Georgia Conference, serving eight churches and leaving a lasting impression across communities. Many in attendance were people McFarland had married, mentored, or ministered to over the decades.

“He’s impacted lots and lots and lots of lives over the years,” said his daughter, Dawn Coffman. “Several of them are from all of those different churches.”

A life of service and connection

McFarland’s path began with a brief stint in the Air Force after high school, followed by college and seminary at Asbury. From there, his calling to ministry shaped the course of his life, alongside a deep commitment to missions.

Coffman said that passion began early, as he and his wife Lois built relationships with missionaries around the world and supported their work through their churches and personal involvement.

“He also sat on a board of a missions organization in Kentucky that he helped to both fund and lead over the years,” she said. “And he’s been very instrumental in supporting a hospital in Honduras… they just continue to have a passion for missions in all different kinds of places.”

Outside the pulpit, McFarland built another community through his love of restoring and working on German cars, a hobby that introduced him to countless friendships over the years.

A philosophy of honesty and kindness

Asked what matters most in a long life, McFarland’s answer was direct.

“Always be honest with people,” he said. “Be kind to people.”

That straightforward approach has guided both his ministry and personal relationships. He emphasized a life focused outward, not inward.

“The focus in life is not of the self, it’s for the other,” McFarland said. “Whatever gifting God gives you, use that for the other.”

He added that honesty, even when uncomfortable, is an expression of care.

“I think that’s one of the greatest steps of love… I care enough about you to be honest with you,” he said.

Humor, discipline, and daily habits

Even at 90, McFarland remains active and engaged, crediting moderation, discipline, and a sense of humor for his longevity.

“I just try to eat moderation, try to be around people, be nice,” he said.

He described his simple approach to diet as “push away,” eating what he enjoys but stopping before excess. He also makes a habit of interacting with strangers, often offering lighthearted compliments to brighten someone’s day.

“I’ve only been shot down twice in five years,” he said with a laugh.

Humor, he added, plays an important role.

“I think it is,” McFarland said when asked if humor contributes to a long life.

Family at the center

McFarland and his wife Lois will celebrate 63 years of marriage in June. For Lois, one quality stands above the rest.

“That he doesn’t hold grudges,” she said. “If he did, we would be divorced.”

Their family includes two children, Dawn Coffman and Ruel McFarland, as well as five grandchildren, and a wide network of extended relationships built over decades of ministry and community life.

Bill Coffman, McFarland’s son-in-law, said his ability to form lasting connections stands out.

“He has incredible relationships with hundreds and hundreds of people that he’s met everywhere,” Coffman said. “His relationships with people that he meets are long-term relationships. It’s amazing.”

A lasting example

For his daughter, McFarland’s legacy is rooted in consistency.

“He has just been such a great example of God and Jesus and just his integrity, his unwavering commitment to doing the right thing regardless of the consequences,” Coffman said.

At 90, McFarland continues to live out the same principles he preached for decades — honesty, kindness, and a focus on others — offering a simple but enduring model for the community he has served for a lifetime.