 Citizen of the Week: Veterinarian Dr. Billy Watts, Care Beyond the Clinic

A quiet Friday night at home had already begun for Dr. Billy Watts—reclined, a dog at his side, Dr Pepper in hand—when the phone rang.

Within minutes, the Peachtree City veterinarian was outside in the dark, using headlights and flashlights to examine a sick puppy on the tailgate of a truck.

For Watts, it was just part of the job.

Watts, co-owner of Peachtree City Animal Clinic, has spent nearly four decades practicing veterinary medicine with a philosophy rooted in time, trust, and personal connection. A 1987 graduate of Auburn University, he has helped lead the clinic for more than 35 years alongside his wife, Laura Watts, keeping it intentionally small with just two veterinarians.

“They genuinely enjoy their work and, just as importantly, they take the time to talk with clients,” Laura Watts said. “Appointments here are not rushed.”

That slower pace, she said, is by design—and central to who her husband is as a veterinarian.

“I think it’s the caring part,” she said. “Because, I mean, he does, he goes above and beyond taking care of the animals. And it’s not just the medical part. I think it’s also the emotional part… in dealing with the owners.”

Care that doesn’t clock out

The late-night puppy call was not from a client, but Watts did not hesitate. After examining the dog, he determined it needed urgent testing—possibly for parvovirus—and immediately began calling area emergency clinics.

When options were limited, he kept trying until he found a facility that could take the puppy and called ahead to ensure the staff was ready.

Days later, the couple learned the puppy had been treated and released.

“A good outcome,” Laura Watts said in a social media post recounting the night.

For her, the story captured something larger about the profession.

“This is what I wish more people understood—being a veterinarian doesn’t end when the office closes,” she said. “It has meant missed vacations, interrupted dinners, and holidays cut short.”

Serving both pets and people

Watts’ work often extends beyond his clinic walls in quieter ways as well.

In recent months, he has partnered with Meals on Wheels through its “AniMeals” program, helping provide veterinary care for pets owned by senior citizens who may not otherwise have access to it.

“What he does is he will provide checkups, vaccinations, things like that, to the senior citizens’ pets,” Laura Watts said. “He worked with his pharmaceutical companies… to get free vaccines that were donated to be given to the pets.”

The effort reflects something personal for the couple, who have cared for aging parents in their own home.

“They mean so much to them,” she said. “I can’t even imagine… if she had to give up her pet because she couldn’t take care of it.”

Watts also contributes to disaster relief efforts, helping collect and deliver pet food and supplies to communities affected by hurricanes and flooding, including trips to the Florida Panhandle and New Orleans.

A life built around animals

At home in Brooks, the Watts family’s lifestyle mirrors the work. Their farm includes horses, goats, dogs, cats, and even a donkey and peacock.

Their son, Bishop Watts, serves on the Brooks Town Council.

Between the clinic and the farm, Laura Watts said her husband stays constantly active—something she believes contributes to his longevity in the profession.

“He really loves his job,” she said. “He takes the time with people. He talks to people.”

Even after nearly 40 years in veterinary medicine, retirement is not a pressing topic.

“He feels like if he stops, he’ll slow down,” she said. “It keeps him going. He’s moving, he’s up on his feet… and he loves it.”

Showing up, every time

After the roadside exam that Friday night, Watts returned home, changed clothes to protect his own animals, and settled back into his chair.

His drink was still cool. The dogs, however, had restarted their “parkour” routine across the furniture.

Eventually, the house quieted again.

“Not a normal Friday night—but a good one,” Laura Watts said.

For those who know him, that moment is less about the unusual setting and more about a lifelong pattern.

“He shows up—for his patients, for their people, and even for someone he’s never met before,” she said.

And after nearly four decades, that’s exactly what Peachtree City has come to expect.

Do you know a Citizen like Dr. Billy Watts? We’d love for you to nominate them for a future Citizen of the Week.

Anyone in Fayette or Coweta County can nominate a local resident to be featured. Submissions must include between 100 and 500 words explaining why your nominee deserves the spotlight and a photo of them. (Submissions without a photo cannot be accepted.) Fill out the nomination form here:

👉 https://thecitizen.com/nominate-a-citizen-of-the-week/

Each week, one honoree is celebrated in The Citizen, giving us all a chance to recognize the people who enrich our community with their character and care.