Shred & Recycle Day returns to City Center Park on Saturday, October 4, 2025

The Citizen
Fayetteville, Georgia (September 26, 2025) The popular Shred & Recycle Day event will return to Fayetteville’s City Center Park on Saturday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. This free event, which is open to all Fayetteville residents, allows participants to bring up to 10 small boxes or three small bags of paper for shredding and most types of electronics for recycling.

Participants are asked to use the park entrance along Stonewall Avenue West (Highway 54 eastbound) between Fayetteville City Cemetery and Fayetteville City Hall. Vehicles will be queued and directed to the shred and recycling stations.

When dropping off paper for shredding, participants are reminded that only paper is allowed. No binders will be allowed, nor paperclips, CDs, cardboard, etc.

When bringing electronics for recycling, participants are reminded that no CRT monitors nor CRT televisions will be accepted. Also not accepted are light bulbs, unsealed batteries, and soft pack lithium-ion batteries. A complete list of what is accepted is listed below. Other electronics items may be refused.

Accepted Electronics:

•                     Computers (Desktop/Tower)

•                     Laptops 

•                     Servers (Tower/Rack Units)

•                     Networking Equipment

•                     Telecom Equipment 

•                     LCD Monitors & TVs 

•                     Printers 

•                     Copiers 

•                     Modems/Routers 

•                     Cable/Satellite Boxes

•                     USB, Video & Power Cords

•                     Audio/Video Equipment

•                     All Circuit Boards 

•                     UPS/Battery Backups

•                     Lead Acid Non-Spillable Batteries (Sealed)

•                     Lithium-Ion Batteries (Hard Pack Only)

•                     Cell Phones & Other Mobile Devices

•                     Barcode Scanners 

•                     Office Phones/Phone Systems

•                     Insulated Cables/Wires

•                     Video Consoles & Games

•                     iPads/Tablets/E-Readers

•                     Keyboards/Mice 

•                     Stereo Equipment

For information on this and other City of Fayetteville events, visit www.fayetteville-ga.gov/events.

The Citizen

