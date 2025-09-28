Peachtree Wind Ensemble Bids Conductor, Mike Daniell a Happy Retirement, Welcomes New Co-Conductors Alan Armstrong and Dr. Michelle Thomas

The Peachtree Wind Ensemble bids a fond farewell to Mike Daniell as he retires as their Conductor for the past 15 years. Daniell’s passion for music and dedication to the ensemble have left a lasting impact on both the band and the community. In addition to his role with the ensemble, Daniell was a respected educator at Point University and music director at North Fayette United Methodist Church. His contributions to the ensemble will be fondly remembered, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

As we say goodbye to Daniell, we are excited to welcome two outstanding music educators to the Peachtree Wind Ensemble’s leadership team: Dr. Michelle Amosu Thomas and Alan Armstrong as Co-Conductors.

Dr. Michelle Amosu Thomas has been a member of the band for many years as a guest conductor as well as playing both trombone and percussion. ​She just concluded her fifth year as the General Music teacher at Robert J. Burch Elementary School. Dr. Thomas is a native of Peachtree City and alumna of McIntosh High School, where she also served as Assistant band director for 5 years. She is a private instructor at the Music Garden School and an adjunct professor of music education at Jacksonville State University. During her career Mrs. Thomas has served as a percussion instructor for Weaver High school and McIntosh High School. She also has served as guest Conductor for the Fayette County 6th Grade Honors Band.

Alan Armstrong retired from public school education in 2025 after a distinguished 37-year career as a music educator in Alabama and Georgia. For 29 of those years, he served as Director of Bands at Northgate High School in Sharpsburg, where his leadership helped the program earn hundreds of accolades and become one of the first three high schools to receive the GMEA Exemplary Performance Award for excellence in all areas of band performance. He has held leadership roles with several corps, including Atlanta CV (a four-time DCA medalist), and currently serves as Brass Caption Manager for Spirit of Atlanta. Armstrong has adjudicated bands in ten states and has served as a clinician and guest conductor with concert bands and honor bands since 2003.

The Peachtree Wind Ensemble is thrilled to welcome Alan and Michelle to our leadership team and look forward to their contributions.

Mike Daniell’s final concert as Conductor will be:

Sunday, October 12th at 4:00 pm

McIntosh High School Auditorium

Admission is free and everyone is welcome