5 Things You MUST DO at Panda Fest Atlanta Next Year

Panda Fest is an annual, major, outdoor Asian food and culture festival at Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot featuring over 200 Asian street foods, live performances, panda-themed activities, and artisan markets. I’m still on Cloud 9 thinking about Panda Fest Atlanta! It’s a week later and my daughter wakes up talking about the signature Asian dishes she enjoyed and more. Many talk about attractions before the event but when it’s good like PANDA FEST you talk about it after. Come with me to stroll down memory lane and lets fall in love with Panda Fest all over again !

Here are 5 things you MUST DO at Panda Fest Atlanta

Eat like you mean it !! Food Experiences: Indulge in 200+ dishes from 80+ vendors, including dumplings, sushi, spicy street eats, and desserts from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and more. Panda-themed treats like panda-shaped foods add fun. Dance like nobody is watching !!! Live Performances: Watch lion dances, K-pop, Thai dance, traditional music, and theatrical acts throughout the weekend. Go Big and Go Panda !! Panda Activities: Interact with a 15-foot inflatable panda, panda bounce house, panda dough figurine making, panda painting DIY, face painting, and panda-decorated areas. Retail Therapy Panda Style ! Shopping and Crafts: Browse 20-50+ vendors for handmade crafts, clothing, accessories, artisanal teas, calligraphy art, and specialty ingredients. Dive into the Asian Culture !! Cultural Demos: Live demonstrations of traditional crafts like sugar painting and paper cutting.

It was an unforgettable moment connecting with so many new international businesses, interesting people and more. Looking forward to next year and wondering just how to quench my Panda Fest thirst until next April!!!