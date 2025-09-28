City of Fayetteville Premieres ‘Building a Vibrant Downtown – 38 Acres Vision’

Fayetteville, Georgia (September 26, 2025) The City of Fayetteville is proud to announce the release of the next installment in its “Telling Our Story” video series: “Building a Vibrant Downtown – 38 Acres Vision.” The video premiered on September 22, showcasing the bold vision and long-term commitment behind one of the City’s most transformative projects.

In this feature, viewers learn the vision and potential of the City-owned, 38-acre site, which is located adjacent to City Center Park, emphasizing how the project will serve as a catalyst for innovation, business growth, and community development.

“This project represents years of careful planning and steadfast dedication,” said Mayor Ed Johnson. “The ‘38 Acres Vision’ video is about more than just land development. It is about creating a space that reflects the character of Fayetteville, supports our entrepreneurs, and provides opportunities that will enrich the lives of our residents for generations to come.”

“The 38 Acres Vision is a direct result of our strategic focus on creating a supportive ecosystem for businesses,” said Lori Funderwhite, Economic Development Director. “This project will not only attract new investment but will also empower our local business community to expand and thrive, solidifying Fayetteville as a hub for innovation and economic vitality.”

Local business owners have also shared their perspectives, highlighting how the project will create fertile ground for entrepreneurship and inspire new possibilities for businesses of all sizes.

The “Telling Our Story” series spotlights the people, projects, and partnerships shaping the future of Fayetteville. With the release of “Building a Vibrant Downtown – 38 Acres Vision,” the City continues its commitment to transparency, community engagement, and forward-thinking development.

The video is available on the City’s official website, YouTube channel, and social media channels.

About the City of Fayetteville

The City of Fayetteville, Georgia, is dedicated to building a thriving, inclusive community through innovative economic development, sustainable growth, and strong partnerships. With a focus on supporting residents, businesses, and future generations, Fayetteville is committed to creating opportunities that drive progress and prosperity.