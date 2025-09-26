Ask Margar-etiquette about Adults Not Reading Emails

Dear Margar-etiquette,

I read your previous email about kids not reading messages. I have the same issue. I work with a group of adults who do not read their emails. I send out reminders, updates, and instructions, but somehow they still miss the information. Then they ask me questions that were answered in the email! How do I get through to them without sounding bossy or frustrated?

Inbox Ignored

Dear Inbox Ignored,

You’ve discovered one of the ironies of modern life: while many adults expect kids to read every email and text, plenty of adults are just as guilty of selective reading. The truth is, email overload is real, and people tend to skim—or skip—messages altogether. But that doesn’t mean your communication is doomed. A few etiquette-friendly strategies can help your emails land:

Keep it concise. Long paragraphs make eyes glaze over. Use short sentences, spacing, or bullets to highlight the essentials. Your reader should be able to grasp the main point in seconds.



Subject lines matter. "Meeting Update: Location Changed to Room 204" is far more effective than "Important Information." If the subject line says it all, even a non-reader can't miss it.



Highlight action items. If you need something from your readers, make it clear and visible: "Action Needed: RSVP by Friday" or "Please review attached document before Tuesday's meeting."



Repeat the big stuff. In meetings, conversations, or even quick text reminders, reinforce the same message. Adults, like kids, often need information delivered more than once, in more than one way.



Respect their time. Don't bury the important detail under a warm-up paragraph. Get to the point first, and then add context if needed. People are much more likely to read the second sentence if the first one hooked them.



Ultimately, etiquette is about making communication clear, considerate, and effective. By respecting how people actually read (or skim), you can make sure your message is received—without needing to repeat yourself endlessly.

With clarity and care,

Margar-etiquette



📧 Email Etiquette for Busy Adults

Do:

✅ Use clear, specific subject lines.



✅ Put the most important detail in the first sentence.



✅ Break content into bullets or short sections.



✅ Make action items obvious and easy to find.



Don’t:

❌ Send long walls of text.



❌ Hide key info at the bottom of the email.



❌ Overuse “urgent” when it’s not.



❌ Assume one email is enough—reinforce key details in other ways.



Clear, concise, respectful communication makes everyone’s inbox easier to manage.