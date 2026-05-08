Ask Margar-etiquette about Making Mother’s Day Meaningful

Dear Margar-etiquette,

It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and as an adult, I want to do something special for my mom that feels more meaningful than just a card or a meal. How can I make her feel loved without it feeling overly commercial?

Loving my Mom

Dear Loving,

The fact that you’re asking this question already says something important: you understand that what most mothers want is not extravagance, it’s thoughtfulness.

Mother’s Day has become heavily commercialized, and it’s easy to feel as though love must arrive wrapped in flowers, reservations, and expedited shipping. There’s nothing wrong with gifts or brunches, of course. They can be lovely. But the moments mothers tend to remember most are often the ones that feel personal, attentive, and sincere.

The gestures that linger are usually the ones that feel personal rather than performative.

As children become adults, the relationship shifts. Mothers spend years managing schedules, solving problems, remembering preferences, and carrying the emotional details of family life. One of the most meaningful things an adult child can do is reverse that flow of care, even briefly.

That doesn’t require spending a great deal of money. It requires intention.

You might revisit something your mother once loved but no longer makes time for: a favorite garden center, a bookstore, an afternoon drive, an old recipe, a movie she always quoted when you were growing up. Sometimes, the most touching gesture is showing that you remember who she is outside of being “Mom.”

And don’t underestimate the power of words.

Many adult children stop expressing heartfelt appreciation because it can feel awkward or overdue. But mothers rarely tire of hearing specific gratitude. Not just “Thanks for everything,” but:

“I didn’t realize until I was older how much you poured into us.”

“You made our home feel safe.”

“I still carry things you taught me every day.”

Specificity is what makes love feel believable.

Another meaningful approach is to give your attention fully. Put the phone away. Ask questions. Listen longer than usual. Let her tell stories you’ve heard before without rushing them along. Presence is increasingly rare, which is precisely why it feels valuable.

In fact, this Mother’s Day, that’s exactly what I, Margar-etiquette, will be giving my own mother: more personal and intentional time together, not just for the day, but for the future. Life is busy, as it is for so many adult children, but I want to carve out space that is just for her. She is special to me. I love her deeply. And more than anything, I want her to feel that love in a way that is unhurried and unmistakable.

And if your relationship with your mother is complicated, Mother’s Day can still be approached with grace. Not every celebration has to look sentimental or picture-perfect. Sometimes kindness, effort, or simple acknowledgment is enough.

If there’s a guiding principle here, it’s this: the most memorable gestures are usually the ones that say, I see you clearly, and I took the time to honor that.

That kind of love never feels commercial.

And to all the mothers reading this—those actively mothering, those missing their children, those missing their mothers, the grandmothers, stepmothers, chosen mothers, and the women quietly caring for others every day—Happy Mother’s Day. May you feel appreciated not just for what you do, but for who you are.

Where manners meet real life,

Margar-etiquette