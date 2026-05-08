Keeping Backyard Chickens

I have many memories of visiting my grandparents’ farm as in Moreland, GA. as a child and helping them collect the eggs from the chickens they raised. Many kids today think eggs (all white) come from the refrigerated dairy aisle in the local grocery store, and they have not ever experienced the wonder of collecting multi-colored eggs, warm to the touch, or enjoyed the taste of a fresh, farm egg from a real, live hen.

Although chicken-keeping has been around for centuries, it is being rediscovered in urban gardens as people yearn to “get back to their roots” and become more self-sufficient. While keeping chickens is now a popular trend, the practice had been out of fashion in previous decades as the emphasis moved to factory-raised chickens, warehoused in crowded and often smelly conditions. It took trend-setter, Martha Stewart, to recapture the public’s interest in chicken-keeping when she featured her flock of rare-breed chickens and their colorful eggs in her books and magazine publications. She personalized chickens as family pets and companions with endearing personalities who actually produce something worthwhile and beneficial.

Chickens in Fayetteville, Newnan, and Peachtree City…Oh My! Did you know that you can actually keep chickens in Fayette and Coweta counties? But, each city/county has different, very specific requirements, so you must understand the chicken keeping ordinances for each location. You can find the ordinances spelled out on each government website.

Myths about keeping chickens…

There is too much fear and not enough facts known about keeping chickens. Contrary to popular belief, chickens are not dirty, smelly creatures when owners limit their number and consistently clean the coop and compost the manure. Noise is another perceived problem but while roosters can make a bit of racket, they are not usually allowed in chicken-keeping programs and are not necessary for laying eggs. Dogs are much louder than hens which make softer clucking sounds and are roosting in their coop when the sun goes down. Hens will not attract predators when the rules are followed to provide a predator-proof, enclosed coop area. And rather than being an eyesore, chicken coops have become charming focal points in the garden.

Benefits of keeping chickens…

Chickens make great pets. They come in stunning colors and have appealing and quirky personalities. And you get the bonus of fresh, colorful, and flavorful eggs! There is a marked difference in the taste and nutritional value of fresh eggs, and keeping chickens is one way to have some control over what you eat.”

Chicken manure and egg shells are loaded with nutrients and when added to the compost bin will become a wonderful soil amendment that your plants will love. Chickens also help control insect problems and weeds in the landscape by eating many garden weeds and pests including beetles, grubs and ants.

If you have ever considered keeping chickens, Country Living.com has a manual called “The 101 Guide to Chickens.” Find it on their website.