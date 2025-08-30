Starr’s Mill alum Glover talks to STEM students

Nash Glover, a 2024 graduate of Starr’s Mill High and now-sophomore at Brown University, was a guest speaker for the Whitewater High STEM program.

Glover talked about how his experience with Fayette County Public Schools prepared him for the Ivy League. He also shared information on research opportunities and their impact on the medical field.

Glover was selected for a research grant this summer through Brown University. His project is “Investigating the early adhesion dynamics and temporal clustering of Enterobacter sp SM3 on agar substrate.”