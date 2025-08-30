Starr’s Mill alum Glover talks to STEM students

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 344 | Comments 0

Starr’s Mill alum Glover talks to STEM students

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 344 | Comments 0

Nash Glover, a 2024 graduate of Starr’s Mill High and now-sophomore at Brown University, was a guest speaker for the Whitewater High STEM program. 

Glover talked about how his experience with Fayette County Public Schools prepared him for the Ivy League. He also shared information on research opportunities and their impact on the medical field. 

Glover was selected for a research grant this summer through Brown University. His project is “Investigating the early adhesion dynamics and temporal clustering of Enterobacter sp SM3 on agar substrate.”

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Education

By The Citizen August 30, 2025

Minter helps Harry the Puffball
Minter helps Harry the Puffball

Education

By The Citizen August 30, 2025

Eco column bridges learning between Peeples, Sta...
Eco column bridges learning between Peeples, Sta...

Education

By The Citizen August 30, 2025

Kedron combines science and Skittles
Kedron combines science and Skittles

Education

By The Citizen August 30, 2025

Bennett’s Mill’s Hall leads career & tech c...
Bennett’s Mill’s Hall leads career & tech c...

Columnists

By Bonnie Liu August 27, 2025

What Does It Feel Like to Be an Immigrant in Geo...
What Does It Feel Like to Be an Immigrant in Geo...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top