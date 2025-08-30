Priets honored for 29 years of service

Recently, three priests, two of them retiring, were honored and recognized for 29 continual years of service at The Cathedral of Christ the King, Sharpsburg, GA. While the ministry is a ministry of service, all three men were serving their communities and nation long before their ordination. Tony McGee was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Navy while Jim Gardner served in Vietnam with the United States Army. Dan Hale served as a Vietnam Era veteran of the United States Air Force. Dan Hale left the business world to serve as a full-time Hospice Chaplain, while McGee and Gardner were in lay leadership positions for many years prior to their ordination.

The three are: (left to right, front row) The Rev’d Canon James Anthony “Tony” McGee, (retiring) Newnan; The Rev’d Canon James Franklin Gardner, Tyrone; and The Rev’d Canon George Daniel Hale III, (retiring) Peachtree City. The presentations for their service were administered by (back row, left to right) outgoing Diocesan Bishop and Rector William David Epps and incoming Diocesan Bishop and Rector Jason Douglas Epps.