“See That No One Misses God’s Grace”

Pastor Kyle Idleman once spoke to a men’s conference in Birmingham. He had just published his book, Not a Fan, which challenges readers to follow Christ with deeper devotion. Our tendency, he wrote, is following Jesus on our terms rather than His terms.

Idleman came down especially hard on these men. Afterwards, he hung around to sign books, and one man handed him a scrap of paper with a verse scribbled on it. Idleman stuck it in his pocket.

Later, he remembered the paper. Written on it was Hebrews 12:15. He looked it up: “See that no one misses the grace of God.”

What is grace? God’s supernatural, unmerited favor. Grace flows like an overwhelming torrent spilling over from God’s heart of love and mercy upon persons undeserving.

God extends His grace to us and, thus, expects us to dispense His grace to others. How do we share God’s grace?

First, show kindness. “Be kind one to another” (Eph. 4:32). Whether it’s opening the door for someone or allowing a driver to pull in front of you as two lanes merge, every day God gives opportunities to act with kindness.

Second, give the benefit of the doubt. Occasionally, I encounter upset church members. I learned long ago disgruntled members often have some other crisis unfolding outside of church life that shows up and shows out at church. I was an easy target of their frustration.

The old saying is true: “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”

Third, intentionally encourage. I Thessalonians 5:11 states, “Encourage one another and build each other up . . .” Encouragement lifts one’s spirits and acknowledges one’s efforts. Because life is tough, everyone needs encouragement.

Fourth, listen intently. One time in seminary, I came in from class, and my preschool daughter Rebecca was telling me all about her day as I thumbed through the day’s mail.

Finally, she said, “Daddy, you’re not listening!”

I said, “Yes I am, I’m listening with my ears.”

She said, “I want you to listen with your eyes, too.” I put down the mail and gave her my full attention. Do we give people our full attention?

Fifth, forgive. Colossians 3:13 reads, “. . . as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive.”

Sixth, overlook minor offenses and irritations. Proverbs 19:11 says, “Good sense makes one slow to anger, and it’s to his glory to overlook an offense.”

Sometimes, it’s best just to let it go, whatever it is that’s under your skin.

Seventh, speak graciously. Often, there comes a critical point in which a disagreement can quickly escalate depending on our tone and response. Colossians 4:6 reads, “Let your conversations be always full of grace . . .” while Proverbs 15:1 says, “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”

Eighth, apologize quickly. Pastor Idleman told about he and his wife renting a condo in Florida. Upon leaving, they had a “to do” list to complete, including loading and starting the dishwasher.

About 10:05, a man entered the condo and said, “You were supposed to be out of here by 10.” Idleman apologized and they headed to their car. Before they reached the car, the man came out of the room and yelled, “Hey, thanks a lot for starting the dishwasher. There’s only a few things you’re asked to do, and you can’t bring yourself to push a button?”

Idleman thought, “You want to overreact and get sarcastic? I can speak that language.” Idleman yelled up at him, “I’m so sorry you had to push that button. I’m sure that was exhausting.”

The man yelled back a few choice words as Idleman started his car, steaming at being disrespected. Instead of leaving, Idleman jumped out of the car and headed up the stairs. By the time he reached the second level, he was convicted. Idleman walked into the condo as the man yelled and said, “I want to apologize. I’m sure it’s frustrating to clean up after someone who doesn’t do the little things. I want to give you this (tip) for the extra work and say ‘thank you.’”

The man immediately teared up. They shook hands, and as Idleman left, he realized how quickly he almost missed God’s grace because of his pride. And how touched the man was because he shared God’s grace.

How can you share God’s grace today?

(David Chancey lives in Fayetteville, Georgia, and serves as transitional pastor of Griffin Church, Griffin, Georgia. Check out his other writings at www.davidchancey.com).