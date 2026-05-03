Clean Water Changes Everything for Communities

A Powerful Mission in Motion

Peachtree City Church of Christ, in partnership with Healing Hands International, celebrates the success of Walk4Water 2026, a powerful reminder that clean water changes everything. This year’s event united the community to raise awareness and funds for global water needs. Participants gathered at Drake Field and walked in solidarity with those who travel miles daily for water.

Expanding a Life-Changing Effort

Moreover, Walk4Water continues its mission as a national fundraising program supporting Healing Hands International’s Clean Water initiatives. Since its founding in 2007, events across the country have united schools, churches, and organizations. As a result, more than 1,500 wells have been drilled in over twenty countries since 2001. Peachtree City Church of Christ has hosted a walk for seven consecutive years, and has raised funds for 111 wells (including those sponsored in 2026) to be built worldwide. Communities are changed by these wells because clean water changes everything by fostering health, education, and sustainable growth.

Strong Local Engagement and Results

In addition, the 2026 event demonstrated local impact and engagement. Approximately 510 participants registered, with 370 attending on walk day, creating a strong community presence. The event raised around $120,000, which will fund an estimated 13 new wells. Community visibility also increased, with local businesses and media recognizing the event’s influence.

Gratitude and Looking Ahead

Finally, organizers expressed deep gratitude for volunteers, donors, and supporters who made the event possible. The partnership with Healing Hands International remains central to this ongoing effort. Looking ahead, the church invites even greater participation in future events.

As donations are still coming in, the final tally for the 2026 Walk4Water event in Peachtree City has not been decided. You can still give by following this link.