Minter helps Harry the Puffball

Harry the Puffball has a safe new perch thanks to his friends in the 2nd grade at Sara Harp Minter Elementary.

Harry is a tiny little puffball who needs a new tower so he can see out over the classroom more safely. Teams of students were given specific sets of supplies like pipe cleaners, aluminum foil, and index cards for a structure. After a brief planning session on how to best use their given tools, teams got to work building. Once finished, they tested their perches and evaluated the results.

Teacher Heather Whitlock loved seeing the classmates team up.

“This was a fun activity for the beginning of the year because it went along with our first week discussions about our class family and helping others, as well as being receptive to help,” she said. “It was also a good chance for us to get to know our students by observing them working with others to construct a plan and solve a problem.”