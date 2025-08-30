Kedron combines science and Skittles

Kedron Elementary 1st graders used Skittles to get a taste of the scientific method.

Each student was given a Skittle to place in a warm bowl of water and watch as the “S” floated to the top. The experiment helped the students make predictions, followed by observations and analysis. They also got to taste a piece of candy.

Teacher Maloree Brooks loved seeing the students dig in on the experiment.

“I hope students took away an understanding of how to make and test predictions in science while having fun tasting the rainbow.”