Kedron combines science and Skittles

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 268 | Comments 0

Kedron combines science and Skittles

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 268 | Comments 0

Kedron Elementary 1st graders used Skittles to get a taste of the scientific method. 

Each student was given a Skittle to place in a warm bowl of water and watch as the “S” floated to the top. The experiment helped the students make predictions, followed by observations and analysis. They also got to taste a piece of candy. 

Teacher Maloree Brooks loved seeing the students dig in on the experiment. 

“I hope students took away an understanding of how to make and test predictions in science while having fun tasting the rainbow.”

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Education

By The Citizen August 30, 2025

Minter helps Harry the Puffball
Minter helps Harry the Puffball

Education

By The Citizen August 30, 2025

Eco column bridges learning between Peeples, Sta...
Eco column bridges learning between Peeples, Sta...

Education

By The Citizen August 30, 2025

Starr’s Mill alum Glover talks to STEM students
Starr’s Mill alum Glover talks to STEM students

Education

By The Citizen August 30, 2025

Bennett’s Mill’s Hall leads career & tech c...
Bennett’s Mill’s Hall leads career & tech c...

Columnists

By Bonnie Liu August 27, 2025

What Does It Feel Like to Be an Immigrant in Geo...
What Does It Feel Like to Be an Immigrant in Geo...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top