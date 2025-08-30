Chairman Josh Bonner Receives Patrick Henry Award

ATLANTA – State Representative Josh Bonner (R-Fayetteville), chairman of the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee, was recently awarded the Patrick Henry Award by the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) at their 147th General Conference and Exhibition in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“I am truly honored to receive the Patrick Henry Award from the National Guard Association of the United States,” said Chairman Bonner. “This award recognizes civilians who have provided exceptional, sustained support to the National Guard and the Armed Forces, and I am proud to have contributed to efforts that strengthen their readiness and ensure their continued success. Supporting those who serve our country is a responsibility I take seriously, and I am grateful to be recognized alongside other leaders who have made a lasting impact on the National Guard and our service members.”

Created in 1989, the Patrick Henry Award, the civilian counterpart to the NGAUS Distinguished Service Medal, recognizes local officials and civic leaders who, while serving in positions of responsibility, have provided noteworthy service in support of the Armed Forces of the United States, the National Guard or NGAUS.

More information about the Patrick Henry Award may be found here.

Representative Josh Bonner represents the citizens of District 73, which includes portions of Coweta and Fayette counties. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 and currently serves as Chairman of the Defense & Veterans Affairs Committee. He also serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Economic Development, Creative Arts & Entertainment, Economic Development & Tourism, Human Relations & Aging, Industry and Labor and Interstate Cooperation committees.