Rep. Josh Bonner to Serve on the House Blue-Ribbon Study Committee on Local Government Taxation, Funding, and Budgeting

ATLANTA – State Representative Josh Bonner (R-Fayetteville), chairman of the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee, was recently appointed by House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington) to serve on the House Blue-Ribbon Study Committee on Local Government Taxation, Funding, and Budgeting.

“Throughout my time in the Georgia House, I’ve worked diligently to support and advance legislation that delivers meaningful tax relief to all hardworking Georgians across our state, including our veterans,” said Rep. Bonner. “But this past legislative session made it clear that there is still more work to be done to take a comprehensive look at how local governments tax, fund and budget their operations. I want to thank Speaker Burns for this appointment, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow study committee members to identify solutions that strengthen local government transparency and ensure taxpayers have a clear and complete understanding of how their hard-earned dollars are being used.”

The House Blue-Ribbon Study Committee on Local Government Taxation, Funding, and Budgeting will evaluate Georgia’s local funding mechanisms to strengthen transparency, ensure fairness for hardworking taxpayers and increase fiscal accountability for local governments.

Speaker Burns also appointed the following members to serve on the study committee: State Representatives Chas Cannon (R-Moultrie), Robert Flournoy (D-Hampton), Mitchell Scoggins (R-Cartersville), Victor Anderson (R-Cornelia), Matt Dubnik (R-Gainesville), Mike Cheokas (R-Americus), Shaw Blackmon (R-Bonaire), Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown), Yasmin Neal (D-Jonesboro), Lauren McDonald, III (R-Cumming) and Chuck Martin (R-Alpharetta).

More information about 2026 study committees may be found here.

Meeting notices, agendas and additional details for 2026 study committee meetings will be posted here.

Representative Josh Bonner represents the citizens of District 73, which includes portions of Coweta and Fayette counties. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 and currently serves as Chairman of the Defense & Veterans Affairs Committee. He also serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Economic Development, Creative Arts & Entertainment, Economic Development & Tourism, Human Relations & Aging, Industry and Labor and Interstate Cooperation committees.