Judge Jason B. Thompson Selected to State Bar of Georgia Board of Governors

FAYETTEVILLE, GA — Judge Jason B. Thompson has been selected by his peers to serve as one of two representatives on the Board of Governors for the State Bar of Georgia. He will serve a two-year term alongside the circuit’s other representative, Judge Rhonda Kreuziger.

Judge Thompson was chosen by the lawyers and judges of the Griffin Judicial Circuit to represent their interests on the Board of Governors, the governing body responsible for overseeing the policies and direction of the State Bar of Georgia.

“I am honored to be selected by the attorneys and judges of the Griffin Judicial Circuit to serve in this important role,” said Judge Thompson. “I will continue serving as State Court Judge while also working to represent our circuit at the state level. It is a privilege to serve our community in this additional capacity and to help strengthen the legal profession across Georgia.”

The Board of Governors plays a critical role in shaping the administration of justice, promoting professionalism, and supporting the delivery of legal services throughout the state.

Judge Thompson currently serves as State Court Judge in Fayette County, where he has led several innovative programs focused on accountability, rehabilitation, and community engagement.