Bennett’s Mill’s Hall leads career & tech conference

Bennett’s Mill Middle teacher Susan Hall led the way at the Georgia Association for Career & Technical Education (GACTE) summer conference.

The theme of the summer conference was “Creating Connections – Securing our Future.” As the current president of GACTE, Hall, the engineering and technology teacher at Bennett’s Mill, had the honor of hosting and offering an inspirational message on the importance of working together for the success of students.

“Connections are the heartbeat of what we do within (CTE). If we want to maximize our impact to secure our future, we must invest in what matters – our connections,” she said. “Our kids, our communities, and the future need us to be our best self. Take advantage of both formal and informal moments to make and build on those connections. Be bold, be brave, be courageous, be resilient, and be persistent. Aspire to connect.”

During the conference, Hall received a Golden Key Award. It was presented by Dr. Barbara Wall, Director of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education for the Georgia Department of Education.