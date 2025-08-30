Bennett’s Mill’s Hall leads career & tech conference

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 286 | Comments 0

Bennett’s Mill’s Hall leads career & tech conference

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 286 | Comments 0

Bennett’s Mill Middle teacher Susan Hall led the way at the Georgia Association for Career & Technical Education (GACTE) summer conference. 

The theme of the summer conference was “Creating Connections – Securing our Future.” As the current president of GACTE, Hall, the engineering and technology teacher at Bennett’s Mill, had the honor of hosting and offering an inspirational message on the importance of working together for the success of students. 

“Connections are the heartbeat of what we do within (CTE). If we want to maximize our impact to secure our future, we must invest in what matters – our connections,” she said. “Our kids, our communities, and the future need us to be our best self. Take advantage of both formal and informal moments to make and build on those connections. Be bold, be brave, be courageous, be resilient, and be persistent. Aspire to connect.”

During the conference, Hall received a Golden Key Award. It was presented by Dr. Barbara Wall, Director of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education for the Georgia Department of Education.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Education

By The Citizen August 30, 2025

Minter helps Harry the Puffball
Minter helps Harry the Puffball

Education

By The Citizen August 30, 2025

Eco column bridges learning between Peeples, Sta...
Eco column bridges learning between Peeples, Sta...

Education

By The Citizen August 30, 2025

Starr’s Mill alum Glover talks to STEM students
Starr’s Mill alum Glover talks to STEM students

Education

By The Citizen August 30, 2025

Kedron combines science and Skittles
Kedron combines science and Skittles

Columnists

By Bonnie Liu August 27, 2025

What Does It Feel Like to Be an Immigrant in Geo...
What Does It Feel Like to Be an Immigrant in Geo...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top