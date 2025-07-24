Deborah “Debby” Freeman Bauer, 74

Deborah “Debby” Freeman Bauer, of Newnan, Georgia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 21, 2025, at the age of 74.

Born on October 9, 1950, in Atlanta, Georgia, Debby brought warmth, joy, and kindness to all who knew her. She lived a full and happy life, rooted in love for her family, church, deep friendships, and a generous spirit that touched so many. A proud Rebel cheerleader at Brown High School, she carried her school spirit and loyalty well beyond her teenage years. She often reminisced about cherished childhood memories—like sharing banana splits with her daddy at their favorite ice cream shop in Southwest Atlanta as well as trips to the mountains and peach orchards.

A true “daddy’s girl,” Debby carried those joyful moments into adulthood as she built a life centered around the people she loved most. Her friendships ran deep, many of them beginning in high school and lasting a lifetime. She was a pillar of devotion and strength, always putting her family first.

For 52 years, Debby was a faithful member of Southwest Christian Church, where her love for God and her church community never wavered. Her faith guided her throughout her life and continues to be a source of comfort to those she leaves behind.

Debby is survived by her devoted husband, Tod Bauer; her daughters, Aimée Bauer-Berry (Richard) and Jennifer Carol Ward (Nathan); her brother, Richard “Rick” Freeman (Nancy); her sister, Carol Freeman McClain (Randy); her three grandchildren, and her great grandson. Debby’s legacy of compassion, laughter, and faith lives on in the hearts of her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her bright smile and unwavering love.

An hour of visitation followed by a service will be held on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 beginning at 12:00 PM at Southwest Christian Church, located at 3836 US-29, Newnan, GA 30265. Family and friends are welcome to attend and share in remembering her extraordinary life.

In lieu of flowers, we kindly request that donations be made to Southwest Christian Care in her memory or outdoor plants be sent to the church that can be planted and grown by family.

She will be dearly missed and forever remembered.