Congratulations to Citizen of the Week, Tanji Tucker!

Tanji Tucker, the 2025 Fayette County Middle School Counselor of the Year, has spent more than two decades guiding students with care and compassion. As the school counselor at Bennett’s Mill Middle, she provides classroom guidance, mentors students, and leads individual and small group counseling sessions—all centered around helping students make positive choices and learn how to self-regulate.

“Middle school is an age where the emotions are high,” said Tucker. “They’re going to be in a situation where they’re going to be triggered, and they need to know what tool works best for them.”

Tucker’s passion for counseling stems from her own childhood experiences. In 3rd grade, she often cried in class as her family navigated significant transitions—but her school didn’t have a counselor to offer support. That moment stuck with her and shaped her mission to create safe spaces for students in need of emotional care.

Coming from a long line of educators, Tucker’s path into education felt natural. After attending Florida A&M, she gained transformative experiences working with underserved students in Germany and inner-city Chicago, which deepened her commitment to ensuring all students receive the support they need to thrive.

At Bennett’s Mill, she shares the wellness tools that work in her own life—like daily yoga. She even leads a yoga club for girls, encouraging mindfulness, intention-setting, and emotional balance.

“We live in a very busy world, and our kids are in an even busier world than the one we grew up in,” said Tucker. “We need those times to just quiet our mind.”

